Glendale Chamber seeks donations for Annual Auction

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Auction in November.

The auction is critical for raising the money necessary to continue the mission of the chamber. The Glendale Chamber of Commerce is a private, nonprofit, membership-driven organization comprised of nearly 1,400 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals.

The event will be virtual and will run from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Anyone interested in making a direct financial contribution or an item donation should email Jackie Peyton at info@glendaleazchamber.org.

Donations should be delivered or mailed no later than Friday, Oct. 7.

For more information call 623-937-4754 or visit glendaleazchamber.org .