Lawsuit targeting Saginaw County Central Dispatch says shot woman was left bleeding on porch for more than an hour

Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
2 Huron County men arrested during bust face drug trafficking charges
HURON COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Sept. 8 in a Huron County drug trafficking bust. The Huron County Drug Task Force executed search warrants Thursday afternoon at houses in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56 of Sebewaing, and Aron Kemp, 46 of Unionville, were arrested on drug...
Saginaw Township man, 72, killed in crash while trying to pass SUV
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — A three-vehicle crash in Saginaw County has claimed the life of a local man. Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site on Mackinaw Road near Pierce Road. They determined a 72-year-old Saginaw Township man was driving a white GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw when he tried passing a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old Bay City woman.
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with...
Juvenile murderer Dominic Burdis’ resentencing resumes with testimony from professor, video tour of crime scene
BAY CITY, MI — In the second day of juvenile lifer Dominic P. Burdis’ resentencing hearing, a professor and researcher in developmental psychology testified to the differing brain chemistries between adolescents and adults. Prosecutors, meanwhile, reiterated their stance that he should never walk free by showing grisly footage of police touring the 1994 crime scene hours after Burdis’ victim was found dead in her Bay City home.
Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old. Nevaeh Rain Harvey was last seen at Juliano’s C-Store, located at Corunna Road and S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, on Aug. 31. She is described as 5′3″, 99 pounds...
Speed and alcohol believed to be factor in Brown City man’s fatal car accident
Alcohol and speeding are believed to have played a factor in the death of a Brown City man over the weekend. 20-year-old Brody Thompson was visiting Detroit with an 18-year-old woman, also from Brown City, with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office saying that Thompson had been driving on Woodward Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkston woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
