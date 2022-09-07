ECU, Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance announce partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University and Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership for physical therapy for its athletes.

Kevin Youngs, physical therapist, owner and operator has provided physical therapy services for ECU athletes for 15 years. In a media release from the company, it was announced Youngs PT&SP has elevated its partnership to become the “Official Physical Therapy Provider for ECU Athletics.”

“Together Stronger is the motto in our office,” Youngs said. “And relationships are one of our core values. It has been a privilege to work with ECU athletes and the staff in the athletic department. This partnership aligns directly with who we are and what we value at Youngs PT&SP.”

(Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance photo)

After graduating from the ECU Physical Therapy Program in 2004, Kevin opened and ran ECU’s first outpatient physical therapy clinic: ECU Physical Therapy. During this time, Kevin began treating athletes in the ECU training room. In 2012, Kevin, with his wife Jennifer, opened Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance.

“ECU Athletics is fortunate to have Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance as a resource for our sport programs and athletic trainers,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “Kevin Youngs and his staff provide the highest quality of care for our student-athletes and their physical therapy needs.”

