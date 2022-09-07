Read full article on original website
Every Single Time Zendaya Shut Down the Red Carpet With Her Iconic Fashion
Watch: Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING. Without a doubt, Zendaya's name has become synonymous with fabulous fashion. There's no denying that if the Euphoria actress is expected to walk the red carpet, she's the star everyone is waiting for. She's well-aware of it, too. Not only does she typically arrive fashionably late to events for a dramatic effect, but she always strikes powerful poses in front of the flashing cameras.
Watch Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in the "Wicked Good" Trailer for Disney+'s Disenchanted
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Fairytales are in the air this fall. Disney+ released the trailer on Sept. 9 for the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted, and by the looks of it, the star-studded cast including Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are taking us on a magical rollercoaster when it drops Nov. 24.
Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event
The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Will Everything I Know About Love Get a Season 2? The Cast Says...
Watch: Everything I Know About Love Cast on Characters, 20s & TV Comparisons. Warning: Spoilers for both the TV adaptation and book ahead!. Rarely does a television show accurately portray the ups and downs of your 20s as well as Everything I Know About Love. The Peacock series, based on...
Taylor Swift Is a Gorgeous Gold Rush at Toronto International Film Festival With Sadie Sink
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. Taylor Swift was a mirrorball at the Toronto International Film Festival. The singer-songwriter wore an enchanting golden Louis Vuitton gown embellished with bright sequins as she stepped out on the red carpet along with Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. The musician wore her hair down with bangs and completed the look with matching golden jewelry and nail polish. Alongside her, Sadie wore a stripped orange suit with black dress shoes.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended
Watch: Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022. There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler. So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.
How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Kids Are Bonding With His New Baby
Watch: Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy. Brian Austin Green's brood has embraced his new bundle of joy with open arms—literally. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a dad of five this summer when he and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess welcomed a baby boy named Zane Walker. Though some kids may have difficulties adjusting to a blended family, Brian—who also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox—exclusively told E! News that hasn't been the case for his little ones and their newborn brother.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Linda Evangelista Returns to the Runway After 15 Years and Alleged Botched Procedure
Watch: Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her. After taking time away from the spotlight, Linda Evangelista returned to the runway during New York Fashion Week, closing out the Fendi show. On Sept. 9, the 57-year-old sashayed her way down the catwalk wearing an elegant Tiffany's blue taffeta gown styled...
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
How the Jersey Shore Cast Reacted to Vinny Guadagnino Joining Dancing With the Stars
The only people more excited than Vinny Guadagnino about his Dancing With the Stars debut are his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars. "The group chat is lit right now," the reality star exclusively told E! News following the DWTS season 31 cast announcement on Sept. 8. Vinny isn't the first...
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio, EP Detail Season 5 Finale's Major Karate Kid Throwback — Watch Video
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5 finale of Cobra Kai. It’s been a long two seasons with Terry Silver back in the Cobra Kai mix, but the madman’s threat to society has finally come to an end. In the karate drama’s Season 5 finale, a drunken Johnny, Mike and Chozen take the fight to Silver’s doorstep, but their trespassing does not go well for them. With a little help from Stingray — and the kids, who break into the Cobra Kai flagship to download incriminating evidence from the dojo’s server — Daniel finally takes on the man with the...
How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11
Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
Ciara Serves Up a Sexy Matrix Look to Kick Off New York Fashion Week
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. Ciara's latest outfit will make you say Oh. On Sept. 8, the "Level Up" singer kicked off New York Fashion Week with an edgy ensemble that looked straight out of The Matrix. While attending the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson...
TIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize ‘The Fabelmans’ was a Film He Had to “Get Out of Me Now”
The morning after Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits‘ top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg’s early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director’s most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.More from The...
The Bachelorette’s Erich Apologizes For Resurfaced Blackface Photo
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. Erich Schwer has issued an apology after an old yearbook photo showing him wearing blackface resurfaced online. The Bachelorette frontrunner shared his statement on Sept. 8 alongside alongside a picture of a black square. The photo, which first began circulating on...
Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together at TIFF
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's enchanting date night photo may leave you spellbound. The Harry Potter star, 33, and the Good Girls Revolt actress, 37, made a rare red carpet appearance together on Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. For the outing, Darke paired her bright blue dress with soft waves and a red lip while Radcliffe (who plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the film) donned an eye-catching patterned shirt underneath a navy suit.
The Little Mermaid First Look: Watch Halle Bailey Sing "Part of Your World"
Watch: Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid" After a lengthy wait, Disney finally dropped the first-ever look at the its highly anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The 83-second video, which debuted during the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, showed leading star Halle Bailey as Ariel—complete with the iconic character's purple seashell bra, green mermaid tail and signature red hair—belting out a few lines from one of the movie's most beloved tunes.
What the Cast of Breaking Amish Is Up to Now
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Breaking Amish premiered ten years ago on Sept. 9, with TLC's cameras following five Anabaptist (four Amish and one Mennonite) as they left their friends and family on the farm behind for New York City to experience life outside of their Amish communities. It was like The Real World, but with bonnets and buggy rides.
