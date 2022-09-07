ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS
outsidemagazine

Two Unprepared Hikers in New Hampshire Needed Rescue. Officials Charged Them with a Crime.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two New England hikers have pled guilty to charges of reckless conduct, and have agreed to pay fines after rescuers had to retrieve them from an off-trail area in New Hampshire’s White Mountains earlier this year.
LOWELL, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in New Hampshire (Secluded & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Hampshire is a fun state to visit for people that enjoy outdoor activities. There are beautiful forests, mountains, and beaches throughout the state. One of the best ways for visitors to enjoy these surroundings is in a private treehouse or cabin.
TRAVEL
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Person
Jeanette White
New Hampshire Bulletin

The fight over the future of Mount Washington

A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TRAFFIC
WCAX

Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak

Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
VERMONT STATE
nsjonline.com

‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET

