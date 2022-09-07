Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Two Unprepared Hikers in New Hampshire Needed Rescue. Officials Charged Them with a Crime.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two New England hikers have pled guilty to charges of reckless conduct, and have agreed to pay fines after rescuers had to retrieve them from an off-trail area in New Hampshire’s White Mountains earlier this year.
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in New Hampshire (Secluded & Spacious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Hampshire is a fun state to visit for people that enjoy outdoor activities. There are beautiful forests, mountains, and beaches throughout the state. One of the best ways for visitors to enjoy these surroundings is in a private treehouse or cabin.
Smoke from wildfires burning thousands of miles away adding haze to New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you noticing a certain haze to the sky Friday? Your eyes are not deceiving you. The milky white skies are caused by wildfire smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere. The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in western Canada, is flowing along...
Quiz: Can You Guess If These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
Rough Surf Conditions Into Sunday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change
Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
