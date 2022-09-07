Indiana 211 Collecting Flood Damage Reports from Switzerland County

Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones
(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
Columbus police car going to help Kentucky to help department hit by flooding
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A decommissioned Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle will be going to Kentucky to help a sheriff's office that lost a car in the historic July flooding. A 2016 Ford Police Interceptor sedan, which was recently taken out of service, will go to the Perry County Sheriff’s...
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Moores Hill Carnegie Hal
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season.
Fox 19
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
WLWT 5
Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky identified as missing Cincinnati woman
ELSMERE, Ky. — Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky have been identified as a 28-year-old woman missing out of Cincinnati, according to the Kenton County Police Department. The woman, identified as Kadidra Roberts, 28, was first reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. On Saturday, human...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
natureworldnews.com
Authorities Still Searching for last Missing Person from the Tragic Indiana Flooding
Following the tragic flooding in Indiana, one individual is still missing. An elderly woman in Indiana who could not flee her home in time due to flash flooding was killed. On Saturday, flooding was triggered by torrential rainfall in sections of Kentucky and Indiana; southern Indiana was particularly heavily struck. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, a disastrous flash flood affected Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison.
wbiw.com
State Road 258 will close Monday for a bridge project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close the State Road 258 bridge over the East Fork White River Overflow to complete a superstructure replacement project starting on or after Monday, September 12. The bridge is located 1.81 miles west of S.R. 11...
WLKY.com
Woman dead, property destroyed in Southern Indiana after flash flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Sunday, Jefferson County Emergency Management officials announced one woman is dead after flash flooding washed away roads and entire homes in parts of southern Indiana. They estimated more than 9 inches of rain fell over just three hours. The water tossed around cars, and...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
Inside Indiana Business
Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County
South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
WRBI Radio
Decatur County Commissioners receive courthouse clock tower update
— Decatur County Commissioners are considering the installation of a new timepiece and bell tower chimes for the courthouse tower clock. The clock’s motor is broken and only tells the correct time twice a day, and the chimes do not ring. County Commissioners were informed at this week’s meeting...
