Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Look: Danica Patrick's Revealing Outfit Photos Went Viral
Danica Patrick got fully immersed in the music festival world last weekend. The former racing star turned business woman had quite the experience at the Burning Man music festival in the desert. Patrick took to Instagram earlier this week to show off some of her revealing music festival outfits. They're...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"
Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes. Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened. "I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season
Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun. Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend. Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele 'Promise' News
Tom Brady's departure from Bucs training camp last month was reportedly caused by a "promise" he made to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier in the year. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brady had "promised" his supermodel wife some special family time in August. Brady, 45, had retired from...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Pregame Message
Year 23 begins today for Tom Brady. It's been an eventful offseason to say the least, but Week 1 is finally here and Tom Brady is sounding as motivated as ever. In a hype video posted to his social media accounts, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared why he decided to come out of retirement:
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Report: Surprise Team Was 'Lurking' For Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season. The 49ers quarterback agreed to a new deal with the team, making him the highest-paid backup in the league, while he'll get to hit free agency in 2023. However, the 49ers did attempt to trade Jimmy G. this...
Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Decided To Come Back
Following a long offseason that began with a retirement announcement, Tom Brady is back. The 45-year-old is returning for his 23rd NFL season, which begins against the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of his huge Sunday Night Football matchup, the star quarterback posted a short video answering the question on everyone's mind: Why did you come back?
Sean McVay Has Blunt Comment About Rams Running Back Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers didn't play much of a role in the team's season opener on Thursday night, receiving just 12 snaps on offense. Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McVay said it was hard to get his running backs into a rhythm.
What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday
The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal. To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.
Colin Cowherd Has Worrying Message For Notre Dame Fans: Fans React
Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd attributes Notre Dame's early struggles to the departure of former head coach Brian Kelly. Cowherd believes Kelly will have the LSU Tigers "rolling" by next season. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are 0-2 after a shocking upset loss to Marshall on Saturday. "Brian Kelly can coach....
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0