ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California avoids blackouts, but Flex Alert once again issued for Wednesday

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5q9i_0hlcgsg100

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California's power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert for the eighth consecutive day Wednesday, urging residents to take the following power-saving steps:

  • setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher
  • avoiding use of major appliances
  • turning off unnecessary lights
  • avoid charging electric vehicles

Residents were also advised to pre-cool their homes as much as possible and close blinds and drapes to keep interiors cool.

LATEST FORECAST | COOL ZONES | PROTECT YOUR PETS

The voluntary conservation measures have worked so far, as the power stayed on Tuesday despite a record demand for electricity. Just before 6 p.m., the state moved into an Energy Emergency Alert 3, calling for maximum conservation efforts while warning that blackouts could be imminent absent reduced demand.

To drive home the demand, alerts were sent to cellphones across the state urging people to "conserve energy now to protect public health and safety," and warning that "power interruptions may occur unless you take action."

During Tuesday’s Flex Alert period, San Diego Gas & Electric released a listing of areas in the county where customers may be affected by potential outages.

Customers were advised to locate their circuit number, which can be found on their SDG&E bills, to find out if they could be impacted.

Visit https://www.sdge.com/rotating-outages for updates.

"As the state faces the hottest day in this prolonged, record-breaking heat wave, grid conditions are expected to worsen," according to the power-grid manager. "If needed, ISO could order utilities to begin rotating power outages to maintain stability of the electric grid. If that occurs, consumers should expect communications -- either phone, text or email -- from their utilities notifying them of outage areas and likely durations."

Officials ended Energy Emergency Alert 3 at 8 p.m., declaring "consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability."

If energy reserves were exhausted, the ISO would have instructed utilities to manage rolling blackouts. Utilities make the determination of how best to spread and rotate the outages across their service territory, with the goal of keeping them as short as possible.

By late Tuesday afternoon, electricity demand reached 52,061 megawatts, breaking the record of 50,270 MW set in 2006, according to the ISO. Wednesday's load is forecast at 49,868 MW.

Consumer and commercial demand response, including Flex Alerts, has been helping to extend tight resources over the past week, with a load reduction of around 1,000 MW for each of the past several days.

Southern California has seen temperatures soar above 100 degrees every day since Wednesday of last week, with little relief in sight until this weekend.

Wednesday's forecast for downtown San Diego called for a high of 89 degrees, but Borrego Springs was expected to reach 105 and Poway 103.

In San Diego, a minimum temperature of 73 on Tuesday night tied a record set in 1995.

The National Weather Service extended an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

"Strong high pressure to the north will continue the heat wave through Thursday for inland areas, with the heat continuing through Friday for the coast and valleys," according to the NWS. "For next weekend, a weakening tropical system will bring increasing moisture, breezy conditions, and a chance of more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Showers and higher humidity will linger through early next week."

Health officials advise residents to stay indoors with air conditioning whenever possible, drink plenty of fluids and avoid hiking or other strenuous activity in extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left in unattended vehicles for even one minute.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Poway, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Borrego Springs, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Rolling Blackouts#Air Conditioning#National Weather Service#Residents#San Diego Gas Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy