“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide
It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
Midday Dee Time: How to age gracefully
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aging gracefully - it can be done... After all, they say 60 is the new 40. On #MiddayDeeTime, Dee spoke with experts on intermittent fasting - can it slow the aging process? A good night’s sleep is what doctors are calling medicine - and beneficial to staying youthful. And weight training versus cardio - what’s the difference? How do I maintain muscle when my body loses muscles every year?
Family Theater of Columbus celebrating 25 year anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family Theater of Columbus is celebrating 25 years. “Family Theater was founded in 1997, by Anne Stumhofer,” said Family Theater Production Assistant Director Mikayla Miller. The Columbus theater has presenting quality productions, promoted godly values, and prepared people for theater and life. “She wanted a...
Smiths Station Ruritan Club looking to help community
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Across the river in east Alabama, a Smiths Station service organization gathered to discuss more ways to help their community. The Smiths Station Ruritan Club planned community service projects. Mayor Bubba Copeland was the guest speaker. He spoke on the importance of the Ruritan Club.
WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
“He saved my life” MCSO and Piedmont Columbus Regional names Deputy Bourne III as First Friday Hero
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Deputy Bayse Bourne III after he was named the First Friday Hero this month. According to Piedmont Columbus Regional, Deputy Bourne III received recognition after saving the life of Randy Tyner. While in the emergency parking lot of Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, […]
Local church hosts sports program for adults, kids with learning disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new sports program geared at the needs of children with learning disabilities and their families will host their second event soon. Northside Christian Church created an Adaptive Sports and Activities Program where a sporting event is scheduled and planned every month for children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.
Watch now: Newborn daughter and fiancée of fallen Chambers County deputy leave hospital
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughter of fallen deputy J’Mar Abel and his fiancée Jasmine Gaddist. On Aug. 26, deputies, family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways from the...
Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral
An elderly white woman in Georgia took to her social media page to tell the world a young Black man saved her life. The post Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral appeared first on NewsOne.
The forecast is soggy now and will clear Tuesday for a taste of fall
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Occasional showers will continue at any given time until a stronger wave tracks across the region, which may bring periods of heavy rainfall. If you are on the go use the WRBL Radar App. This will help you track the latest shower activity when you need it the...
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,795
Sutherland - The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family’s storage and living needs.
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
LaGrange Fire Department to Hold 2022 9/11 Annual Memorial Stair Climb Challenge on Saturday
The LaGrange Fire Department is hosting its 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. at the LaGrange High School Sports Complex. The public is invited to join the LaGrange Fire Department for the 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge. The entry fee is $25 and includes a 9/11 tribute t-shirt. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund.
