Flomaton, AL

Flomaton police chief resigns

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

FLOMATON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Flomaton Police Department chief announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the force.

In his resignation letter, Chief Charles Thompson said he will be taking a job at another police department in Alabama. Thompson said he has put his whole heart into serving Flomaton and its citizens.

Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating

I feel that I have given a part of my life to this department with much of my personal time to make the public appearance outstanding, including audio visual promotional videos for the citizens of such to be proud. One of my ways trying to always avoid cost to the town in matters of budget maintenance.

Charles Thompson, Flomaton Police Chief

Thompson’s last day as Flomaton police chief will be Sept. 27.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

