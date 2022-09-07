Read full article on original website
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today
Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season
Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun. Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend. Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend News
One of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has taken a clear side in the feud with Tom Brady. According to reports, Gisele and Tom have been sparring over the quarterback's decision to continue playing football at the age of 45. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, finally retired after the 2021 season. However, that retirement only lasted for about a month.
NFL World Reacts To Epic National Anthem On Sunday
The national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday was special. On the anniversary of 9/11, the crowd at MetLife Stadium joined together to sing the Star Spangled Banner prior to kickoff between the Jets and the Ravens. It was special. Well done, fans. "Chills. The crowd sang...
Details Are Emerging From 'Tension' Between Tom Brady, Gisele
Details are beginning to emerge from the reported "tension" between Tom Brady and Gisele. According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been fighting over the seven-time Super Bowl-winner's decision to continue playing football at age 45. PEOPLE is reporting that the basis of...
Packers Reportedly Make Week 1 Decision On David Bakhtiari
It does not appear that the Green Bay Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari available today. Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette is reporting that the three-time Pro Bowler will be inactive for this afternoon's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. "#Packers taking long-term view of...
Dak Prescott Had Major Scare: NFL World Reacts
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed a practice earlier this week with what the team called a very minor, unserious cleats issue. However, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the missed practice caused much more of a scare than initially reported. “It felt like something popped in...
Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis carted off field
Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the field on a cart after a first-quarter injury to his left
