ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today

Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Nfl Network#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season

Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun. Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend. Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend News

One of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has taken a clear side in the feud with Tom Brady. According to reports, Gisele and Tom have been sparring over the quarterback's decision to continue playing football at the age of 45. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, finally retired after the 2021 season. However, that retirement only lasted for about a month.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Epic National Anthem On Sunday

The national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday was special. On the anniversary of 9/11, the crowd at MetLife Stadium joined together to sing the Star Spangled Banner prior to kickoff between the Jets and the Ravens. It was special. Well done, fans. "Chills. The crowd sang...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From 'Tension' Between Tom Brady, Gisele

Details are beginning to emerge from the reported "tension" between Tom Brady and Gisele. According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been fighting over the seven-time Super Bowl-winner's decision to continue playing football at age 45. PEOPLE is reporting that the basis of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Week 1 Decision On David Bakhtiari

It does not appear that the Green Bay Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari available today. Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette is reporting that the three-time Pro Bowler will be inactive for this afternoon's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. "#Packers taking long-term view of...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had Major Scare: NFL World Reacts

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed a practice earlier this week with what the team called a very minor, unserious cleats issue. However, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the missed practice caused much more of a scare than initially reported. “It felt like something popped in...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy