Being an early adopter of a new console generation usually means a few things: your library is limited, the hardware is largely untested in many ways, and the new consoles are typically at their highest price of the generation. Sony and PlayStation have bucked that final trend by raising the price of the PS5 in many regions outside of the US. After nearly two years on the market, Europe, China, Australia and Japan all saw similar price increases for the PS5. The UK saw a £30 increase, which based on current conversion rates (via xe.com) would equate to roughly a $35 increase in the United States. However, Sony has not yet made any moves to increase the price of the PS5 in the States.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO