During Gamescom 2022, the console war between Xbox and PlayStation heated up yet again. During the event, PlayStation introduced the world to its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. Of course, as is the case with most news regarding PlayStation, this revelation invited a comparison: Is the DualSense Edge, a controller intended for more competitive gamers, better than Xbox's own special edition controller, the Elite Series 2? While a definitive answer to that question may be up for debate, it is certainly worth taking an in-depth look at both devices.
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
For millions of gamers worldwide, the Xbox Game Pass has changed how they get their games. Instead of buying games individually, an Xbox Game Pass subscription gives gamers access to a catalog of hundreds of titles, including new releases on day one. The plan is also available on PC via the Xbox app, and offers exclusive titles such as Hideo Kojima's "Death Stranding."
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
In the ongoing console wars, Nintendo is known as a company that likes to experiment and innovate with its controllers. While the Xbox and PlayStation have seen relatively little change in controller design over time, Nintendo tends to switch things up with every iteration. Indeed, this pattern is so consistent that memes have been made about it.
Being an early adopter of a new console generation usually means a few things: your library is limited, the hardware is largely untested in many ways, and the new consoles are typically at their highest price of the generation. Sony and PlayStation have bucked that final trend by raising the price of the PS5 in many regions outside of the US. After nearly two years on the market, Europe, China, Australia and Japan all saw similar price increases for the PS5. The UK saw a £30 increase, which based on current conversion rates (via xe.com) would equate to roughly a $35 increase in the United States. However, Sony has not yet made any moves to increase the price of the PS5 in the States.
For over a decade now, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" — commonly known as "CS: GO" — has been one the longest surviving and influential first-person shooters on the market. A big reason for that is its multiplayer features, the most popular mode being Bomb Defusal which features two teams of five — Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists — attempt to thwart each other. While the game's easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay has played a pivotal role in keeping one of Valve's best efforts alive for all these years, another huge reason for its success is its maps — the most popular being the original Dust.
PlayStation and Naughty Dog's remake of "The Last of Us" is now available, recreating the original game for PS5, with a PC release announced to come later. "The Last of Us Part 1" includes the original game and the "Left Behind" DLC, all rebuilt with fresh assets, including models, lighting, and remixed sound. Like many other PS5 games, "The Last of Us Part 1" includes two main options for playing, performance and fidelity, letting players choose to prioritize a higher frame rate or resolution.
"Forza Horizon 5" is Microsoft's open-world racing game. The base game was critically acclaimed, although it had a few issues, like the game's auto censor banning people's real names. Now, "Forza Horizon 5" has its first major expansion in the form of the "Hot Wheels" DLC. This DLC has you participate in the "Hot Wheels" Academy, completing challenges to move up in car class and rank. One of those challenges is the Double Dragons mission, which can be a little difficult to complete.
Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have released a bunch of new information about the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The next mainline entries in the "Pokémon" series are set to introduce a ton of new features, like the ability to tackle gyms in any order. It's also set to introduce the internet's new favorite Pokémon, LeChonk. Additionally, a new feature announced by the Pokémon Company will let your Pokémon run off and battle all on their own.
The Nintendo Game Boy dominated the console market when it launched in 1989 (via Smithsonianmag). The system famously brought 8-bit gaming to handheld and featured iconic titles such as "Super Mario Land" and a portable version of "Tetris." Its impressive library of games, abundant number of accessories, and portability propelled it to a top 3 spot on the highest-selling console, with over 118 million units sold. But it wasn't without competition, as systems such as the Sega Game Gear were made as a direct response to the Game Boy, but never experienced the same success.
The air surrounding "Diablo Immortal" has been a tumultuous one ever since the game's now infamous reveal back in 2018. Fans were incredibly unhappy with the fact that the game was announced as a mobile only title, and it only got worse when "Diablo Immortal" passed an unfortunate milestone to earn Blizzard Entertainment's second-lowest user rating on Metacritic.
"Fable" fans have been dying for news on the upcoming entry in Xbox's venerable fantasy series ever since its initial announcement over two years ago. As evidenced by Xbox's apology for a "Fable" tweet, fans are practically chomping at the bit just to have any kind of update or possible peek at the game's development progress. While we still don't have any new trailers or exciting gameplay videos to dissect, there are plenty of reasons for fans to keep their excitement alive.
Rebirth Island has a long history in the "Call of Duty" franchise. Originally appearing in the single-player campaign of "Black Ops," it was referenced in "Black Ops 2" and then became a battle royale map in "Black Ops Cold War" and "Warzone." Since then, it's become a fan favorite and is regularly brought back for seasons of "Warzone."
It may not feel like it, but the PlayStation 5 has been on the market for almost two years now, and although the cost of a PS5 has increased, so has the number of features available on the device. For example, the new revamped PlayStation Plus has changed how the system functions for many people. Additionally, a handful of firmware updates have added new functionality to the device and improved its stability.
2022's "The Last of Us Part 1" may have ditched the the controversies of the original and acquired a graphical boost that had fans divided, but it retains the trove of collectible artifacts for you to tick off your list as you make your way through the game. Among these...
Nintendo is an undisputed juggernaut in the world of gaming, having held down the fort in the home console market for well over three decades at this point. From the early days of the firing up the Nintendo Entertainment Center in the living to the modern era of taking your Switch everywhere you go, Nintendo has made consoles that appeal to gamers' needs and hit them with warm feelings of nostalgia.
The next entry in the "Assassin's Creed" series is officially on the way with "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Announced at 2022's Ubisoft Forward with a trailer and preview from the presenters, the new game will take place in Baghdad before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." It will follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq and reveal how he became an assassin before the events of "Valhalla." The game is set to release in 2023 and promises a sprawling city with the stealth and combat fans have come to expect from the series. "Mirage" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with three different editions on offer.
In "Gotham Knights," players can progress throughout the game's story with their friends. An exclusive gameplay video from IGN details exactly how the game's co-op system works, allowing multiple players traverse through the game's world and story alongside one another. As noted by the video, up to two players can join one another in "Gotham Knights" in order to patrol an open-world Gotham City, complete various missions, fight bosses like Mr. Freeze, and progress the game's story.
It's no exaggeration to say that Nintendo's Wii was a game changer in the industry. The diminutive console won the seventh generation console war by a landslide (via VentureBeat) and marked Nintendo's pivot into creating a family-oriented gaming market for an edge over its competitors. It even demonstrated considerable lasting power compared to the more "hardcore" consoles: Believe it or not, the very last game to be released for the Wii was "Just Dance 2020," launched the same year that Nintendo officially said goodbye to and discontinued repairs for the console they released in 2006.
