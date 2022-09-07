Read full article on original website
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
KTVB
Southwest Idaho weather: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend
Saturday's high in Boise will be 86° and into the low 90's on Sunday. Next week, mid 80's each day with an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Did You Know Christina Hendricks Started Acting in Idaho?!
Idaho's most favorite and famous native Idahoan is Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad made him a household name and he has since gone on to do some amazing things including starting a tequila brand. Idaho also tips it's hat on being the place that Napoleon Dynamite was filmed. Celebrities love Idaho....
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho begs for school choice
Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.
Boise Pride Festival drops children’s drag show amid mounting pressure
Idaho’s Boise Pride Festival organizers announced they would drop their children’s drag show event, citing safety concerns.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
boisehighlights.com
Back On Track With Boise’s New Covid Guidelines
A lot has changed since the uprising of Covid, with 603 million cases worldwide in total. China’s drastic COVID-19 measures have battered its economy. But government officials say the restrictions are necessary to prevent a widespread virus. China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu amid COVID scare. US deaths are rising as well. About 200 new cases on average every day in Boise, Idaho. The latest figures on COVID-19 shows cases in the Treasure Valley may have plateaued, but they aren’t in the clear yet. Covid tests are coming in as positive, and hospitalizations in Idaho have increased since March. Now it shows that those numbers peaked last month.
KIVI-TV
Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.
Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
kmvt
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
