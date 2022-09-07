Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy
At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.”
TechCrunch
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
TechCrunch
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
TechCrunch
YC’s latest batch cuts African startup presence by more than half
It was the latest in a series of down round, layoff and hiring freeze events with which the tech world had become all too familiar — and to some, it was no surprise. YC’s summer cohort includes 240 companies, noticeably smaller than its winter ’22 class which had 414 companies. So it also didn’t surprise anyone that this reduction would trickle down into other regions; for instance, eight startups in Africa got into the accelerator this summer compared to 24 from the previous batch, representing a 60% reduction. While the region represented about 6% of the entire winter batch, it’s 3% for this batch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?
Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
TechCrunch
VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges
We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
TechCrunch
Has France cracked the YC recipe?
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Meet the French. France was among the top five countries represented in YC’s S22 batch, with eight of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM
In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
TechCrunch
Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?
As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
TechCrunch
5 metrics Series A investors look for at dev-tools startups
After meeting hundreds of developer-tools startups and talking to dozens of fellow investors over the last several months, I’ve noticed a common characteristic among founders who have raised successful Series A rounds: They’re great at telling their companies’ stories. Of course, it takes more than a way with words to raise capital, and in this column, I’ll delve into a practical, step-by-step guide founders can use to move successfully from seed to Series A.
TechCrunch
The biggest moonshots in YC’s S22 batch
With this in mind, this year’s batch provides a glimpse on what a cohort of YC-approved founders are prioritizing amid a downturn, pandemic, high inflation and ongoing war. The results are diverse — and we’ve already seen ways it’s impacting the future of fintech, crypto and artificial intelligence.
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
TechCrunch
Watch the TechCrunch Live Minneapolis Pitch-Off right here
Axon Athletics, a mental health platform for student athletes. Kyros Care, a digital platform for substance recovery services. NXgenPort, an implantable chemo port that features added sensors and remote connectivity functions. Judges. Mahati Sridhar, vice president, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Sarah Hinkfuss, partner, Bain Capital Ventures. After deliberating...
TechCrunch
Jobbatical raises €11.6M as worker migration goes paperless
Jobbatical manages employee relocations, in particular for high-growth tech and fintech companies like N26, TravelPerk and Personio. Around 1 in 30 people move internationally annually. The company says it’s experienced 8x ARR growth in the past 12 months and 19x MRR growth in Germany, while also getting to cash flow...
TechCrunch
Why this Californian founder moved to Minneapolis to build a B2B fintech
Siddiqi has spent the past seven years building up Branch from its roots as a Midwestern upstart focused on earned-wage access into a formidable Series C-stage business with $75 million in funding from investors such as Addition and General Atlantic and clients including Uber and Walmart. Branch, which has seen...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Verily raises $1 billion as tech giants enter red hot healthcare sector
The round was led by Alphabet, the company said in its announcement. Verily also announced changes to its executive team that will go into effect January 2023. The company’s founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman of the Verily board. Stephen Gillett, who is president of the company, will be promoted to CEO. Gillett initially joined Verily as an operational advisor and to lead the company’s cybersecurity efforts. At the time, he was co-founder and CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet cybersecurity company that is now part of Google Cloud.
TechCrunch
Vorboss brings minimum 10 Gbps enterprise fibre network to London businesses
Vorboss was founded out of London back in 2006 initially as a software provider, but with the advent of cloud computing and due to growing demand from its customers, it pivoted some years back to connectivity — and it’s now benefiting from recent regulatory changes that open up existing infrastructure to newcomers.
TechCrunch
Spotify exec says the company will begin testing audiobooks ‘very soon’
Vogel made the comments on Wednesday at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference. “It’s going to come out reasonably soon, but I would say don’t expect that to be the last change or improvement we make on the audiobooks offering,” Vogel said regarding the launch timing for audiobooks.
Comments / 0