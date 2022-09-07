Read full article on original website
Instagram will begin testing a new repost feature with select users soon
“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email. “We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”
YC Demo Day did not have a very long list of creator companies, but here’s who stood out
But some startups in the sector have had the opposite effect, making creative, online careers more attainable than ever. Platforms like OnlyFans and Patreon have helped creators earn a sustainable income, while Linktree managed to turn a chunk of Instagram real estate into a unicorn. Y Combinator doesn’t seem particularly...
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11
Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
Spotify exec says the company will begin testing audiobooks ‘very soon’
Vogel made the comments on Wednesday at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference. “It’s going to come out reasonably soon, but I would say don’t expect that to be the last change or improvement we make on the audiobooks offering,” Vogel said regarding the launch timing for audiobooks.
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable
The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto
This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.
Daily Crunch: Tim Cook weighs in on standardized messaging features: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Helloooo! Since our last Daily Crunch, our adrenaline-fueled TechCrunch team has added more than 70 stories to the site. We’re picking out some of the best below, but we’ll almost certainly miss a story you wish you’d read. Give our homepage a quick scroll to see what strikes your fancy! — Christine and Haje.
What 227 Y Combinator pitches will teach you about startups
In some ways, Y Combinator’s biannual Demo Day is somewhat predictable: There will be Stanford dropouts, last-minute pivots, and, as always, promises of near-term profitability. We even made a bingo board about it. But one thing I can never guess ahead of time is the exact priorities of the...
Daily Crunch: Former employee says Patreon has laid off its entire security team
Fridaaaaaay. It was a short week, but it still dragged on a little. We’ve got some exciting Twitter Live action coming up on September 13, so mark your calendars! At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
The week an Apple event and YC Demo Day collided
This week saw two big events running in parallel: an Apple hardware announcement and Y Combinator’s Demo Day. Either one of those on their own would generally lead our traffic for the week — having them smash into each other on the same day was … interesting. And maybe a little exhausting.
Amazon is buying Cloostermans, a mechatronics specialist in Belgium, to ramp up its robotics operations
“We’re thrilled to be joining the Amazon family and extending the impact we can have at a global scale,” said Frederik Berckmoes-Joos, CEO of Cloostermans, in a statement in a blog post published by Amazon. “Amazon has raised the bar for how supply chain technologies can benefit employees and customers, and we’re looking forward to be part of the next chapter of this innovation.”
Crypto’s biggest powerhouse flexes on its competition
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode this week, we discussed the latest drama surrounding crypto mega exchange Binance, which is shaking up the stablecoin ecosystem as it looks to muscle its way to supremacy. We also covered:
