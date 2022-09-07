ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Instagram will begin testing a new repost feature with select users soon

“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email. “We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11

Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
TechCrunch

Spotify exec says the company will begin testing audiobooks ‘very soon’

Vogel made the comments on Wednesday at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference. “It’s going to come out reasonably soon, but I would say don’t expect that to be the last change or improvement we make on the audiobooks offering,” Vogel said regarding the launch timing for audiobooks.
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
TechCrunch

Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable

The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
TechCrunch

Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto

This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.
TechCrunch

What 227 Y Combinator pitches will teach you about startups

In some ways, Y Combinator’s biannual Demo Day is somewhat predictable: There will be Stanford dropouts, last-minute pivots, and, as always, promises of near-term profitability. We even made a bingo board about it. But one thing I can never guess ahead of time is the exact priorities of the...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Former employee says Patreon has laid off its entire security team

Fridaaaaaay. It was a short week, but it still dragged on a little. We’ve got some exciting Twitter Live action coming up on September 13, so mark your calendars! At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
TechCrunch

The week an Apple event and YC Demo Day collided

This week saw two big events running in parallel: an Apple hardware announcement and Y Combinator’s Demo Day. Either one of those on their own would generally lead our traffic for the week — having them smash into each other on the same day was … interesting. And maybe a little exhausting.
TechCrunch

Amazon is buying Cloostermans, a mechatronics specialist in Belgium, to ramp up its robotics operations

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Amazon family and extending the impact we can have at a global scale,” said Frederik Berckmoes-Joos, CEO of Cloostermans, in a statement in a blog post published by Amazon. “Amazon has raised the bar for how supply chain technologies can benefit employees and customers, and we’re looking forward to be part of the next chapter of this innovation.”
TechCrunch

Crypto’s biggest powerhouse flexes on its competition

Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode this week, we discussed the latest drama surrounding crypto mega exchange Binance, which is shaking up the stablecoin ecosystem as it looks to muscle its way to supremacy. We also covered:
