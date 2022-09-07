ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- In a world in which we can see anything in movies and television, pulling off a truly unpredictable story feels like an added feat. Barbarian , in theaters Friday, is so unpredictable that to get too specific would constitute spoilers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoqPI_0hlcgMs700
Keith (Bill Skarsgard) arrived at the Airbnb first. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at an Airbnb that already is occupied by Keith (Bill Skarsgard). It is a very relatable new-booking dilemma.

Keith insists that Tess stay and take the bed, and there are no hotel options, anyway, because of a convention.

Tess and Keith have a valid discussion about how women are more vulnerable in situations like this, and how she'd have to assume the worst about Keith to protect herself, but they connect in a conversation that foreshadows the horror to come.

The first night together is creepy enough, when Tess hears sounds coming from Keith on the couch. But it ramps up when Tess locks herself in the basement without her phone.

What Tess discovers in the basement keeps unfolding, becoming more disturbing the further she goes. The viewer just wants her to leave at a very early point, but the film gives her plausible reasons for stepping a bit further.

The main reason is compassion. She doesn't just want to abandon Keith.

It's easy to think we would leave a sketchy house, leaving behind someone we just met. But, Keith makes it awkward for her to leave in that way people have of reassuring them not to follow their instincts.

Then, the whole basement scenario unfolds again from the perspective of A.J. (Justin Long), a disgraced Hollywood director who returns to his property to prepare it for sale. As compelling as Tess's journey was, it is brilliant how a different person can interpret the same sketchy basement.

A lot of the unpredictability of Barbarian revolves around the unpredictability of human beings. Humans make questionable decisions in the best of times.

They make even worse ones in a crisis. Barbarian plays upon the shocking ways people can surprise in their decision-making. It certainly plays with expectations for Skarsgard in a horror movie, too.

Writer-director Zach Cregger built a world of horror that sets up everything that will pay off before any character enters the basement. Only one clue from the first act appears to be a total red herring.

Elements of what Tess and company find bear stylistic hints of horror classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes and The Evil Dead . It is an unpredictable mashup, with Fangoria-worthy makeup and kills.

If any of Barbarian sounds interesting to you, it is best to go in as blind as you can. Few pieces of entertainment in 2022 are truly unknown quantities anymore, and that should be preserved and celebrated.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Justin Long
Person
Georgina Campbell
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Barbarian#20th Century Studios
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
445K+
Followers
64K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy