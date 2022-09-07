EmBe to hold ribbon cutting, ceremony celebrating 100 years of service in Sioux Falls

EmBe is celebrating 100 years of service with a ribbon cutting and ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

EmBe started doing work in Sioux Falls in 1921 (then as the YWCA) but was officially incorporated on September 7, 1922.

"That's why we chose this day to celebrate," EmBe's marketing director Melissa Carter said. "And it's a celebration to get us going."

The event is open to the public and will take place at EmBe's downtown location at 300 W. 11th Street.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with refreshments and mingling.

A short program and a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. will feature a performance by one of EmBe's Spanish immersion classes as well as presentations by EmBe CEO Kerri Tietgen and Chief Development Officer Susanne Gale.

They plant to talk about EmBe's history and what the future looks like as well as promote the ongoing Core to Core campaign to raise $100,000 in 100 days.

The campaign kicked off on June 20, and as of today, they have raised $64,000, which will go toward supporting EmBe's mission of empowering women and families to enrich lives.

It's a mission that started with creating women's organizations two years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Since then, EmBe has promoted its mission by providing programs such as Women to the Workforce, Dress for Success and the Women’s Leadership Program.

The organization has also pioneered preschool in the region. Currently, they provide childhood development programs and childcare for nearly 900 children in Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

People can read specific stories from EmBe's history on their website.