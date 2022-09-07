ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Conquer the Coast: Your guide to the 20th annual cycling event

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeI6u_0hlcfi3m00

Conquer the Coast, a yearly cycling tradition, is set to return for its 20th year in the Coastal Bend Saturday, Sept. 17.

The premier cycling event of South Texas will have riders choose from three different scenic routes of the Corpus Christi area with views of Ocean Drive, Port Aransas and upper Padre Island.

Proceeds generated from Conquer the Coast will benefit the Corpus Christi Chamber Foundation, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Athletic Fund and various cycling organizations throughout the Coastal Bend, including the Corpus Christi Cycling Club and Corpus Christi Triathlon Club and its "Bikes for Kids" program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbwxl_0hlcfi3m00

Up to 1,220 cyclists can register. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,018 people have signed up for the event.

Gloria Fuentes, executive assistant to the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said next year's tradition will increase to accommodate numbers she's seeing this year. She said this year's ride surpassed the 982 cyclists from last year.

The family-friendly ride will close registration the day of the event, so be sure to visit unitedccchamber.com/conquer-the-coast-2021 to sign up and find additional information. Packet pickup will be at Brewster Street in downtown Corpus Christi from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

What are the routes for cyclists?

Route 1: The 10-mile cruise will start and end at Whataburger Field. It is a leisurely ride down Ocean Drive with views of the Corpus Christi Bay. This route is perfect for less experienced riders, younger cyclists and families. The ride will start at 7:30 a.m. Registration cost is $45.

Route 2: The 25-mile cruise will start and end at Whataburger Field. The ride will take cyclists down Ocean Drive, past Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and near the gates of the Naval Air Station. This path is set for intermediate-level riders using comfort bikes, hybrids or mountain bikes. The ride will start at 7:30 a.m. Registration cost is $85.

Route 3: The 66-mile cruise will start and end at Whataburger Field. This challenging route is for seasoned cyclists. It will lead riders over the 138-foot-high Harbor Bridge overlooking the Port of Corpus Christi to Portland, Ingleside, Port Aransas and on the Port Aransas ferry. After spotting a dolphin or two on the boat ride, cyclists will ride down the length of Mustang Island, over the JFK Causeway, down Ocean Drive and past the Corpus Christi Marina. The ride will start at 7:15 a.m. Registration cost is $105.

Where can I watch the ride?

The best spot to view cyclists, and get parking, would be along Shoreline or Ocean in downtown Corpus Christi.

Be sure to respect riders and stay out of their way.

What will the weather be like?

According to The Weather Channel , there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during Conquer the Coast, especially early in the day. The high will be 87 with winds at 10-15 miles per hour.

Fuentes said regardless of inclement weather, refunds, transfers and deferrals will not be issued. She said as long as there is no torrential rain, the ride will continue.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: What's missing from Corpus Christi's concert scene? Venues, fans weigh in

More: End of 2022: Here's your guide to live performances in Corpus Christi

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Conquer the Coast: Your guide to the 20th annual cycling event

Comments / 0

Related
portasouthjetty.com

Boating fatality story updated

This story has been updated from earlier versions. Several facts in stories that have been published about a fatal collision at about 6:30 a.m. today between two boats have been disputed by a witness to the incident and the U.S. Coast Guard. The witness, James Joseph of Kyle, said the...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!

Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ingleside, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Cycling Club#Inclement Weather#Ocean Drive#Dolphin#Texas A M Corpus#Christi Triathlon Club#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
portasouthjetty.com

Boating accident claims one life

One person was fatally injured, one sustained non-life-threatening injuries and three people refused medical treatment after two boats collided this morning, Saturday, Sept. 10, according to Daniel Johnson. He is director of the Port Aransas EMS. The person with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to an area hospital, Johnson said. The...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy