Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!
The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a device that you won’t regret purchasing, especially if you take advantage of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals. You only have to pay $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450. Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, and since the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is arguably the best of the bunch, we don’t expect its stocks to last long in this clearance sale. Buy one now while the offer is still available — you’ll regret it if you miss out.
Digital Trends
This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today
If you think it’s time to upgrade your desktop PC, you’re in luck because the Dell Vostro Tower is currently available in Dell’s desktop computer deals at 44% off. The powerful PC is yours for just $639 compared to its original price of $1,141, for savings of $502. This offer is only available for a limited time, but we’re not sure until when, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of the Dell Vostro Tower while you can still take advantage of the discount.
Digital Trends
This HP gaming PC with RTX 3080 is $750 off today
It can be pretty daunting to build a PC from scratch, and for those who don’t have the time or the tech-savvy to do it, going with a pre-built gaming PC can be a huge positive. Of course, having a computer pre-built means you pay a premium, which is why we’re always looking out for gaming PC deals that will save you some cash, like this HP Omen 45L from HP. It’s a higher-end gaming desktop, but with HP’s deal bringing it down to $1,950 from $2,700, you get a significant $750 discount that brings it below the $2,000 mark.
Digital Trends
Intel reveals official Arc Alchemist specs, and there’s one major surprise
Today is a big day for Intel Arc Alchemist — the official specifications of the graphics cards have finally been revealed, confirming some previous speculation, but not without one unexpected announcement. Although Intel has mostly focused on the Arc A770 and the Arc A750, it will actually launch another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 breaks all limits in a leaked benchmark
With the predicted launch window of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series inching closer, we’re starting to hear more about the reported performance of these next-gen graphics cards. Today, we got a real treat — rumored benchmarks of the flagship RTX 4090, spotted in the wild on Chiphell forums.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
Digital Trends
DDR5 can improve PC gaming performance, but it’s still a useless upgrade
DDR5 — it’s all PC gamers can take about now that AMD Ryzen 7000 is about to launch. Although Intel has supported DDR5 since the launch of its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, Ryzen 7000 is the catalyst that will kill last-gen DDR4 off for good. When you next upgrade your PC, you’ll need DDR5, but paying up for a faster kit of memory may not translate into real-world performance gains.
Digital Trends
HyperX just proved that $50 is all you need to spend on a gaming headset
All too often in the world of the best gaming headsets, it’s all about features at the cost of price. Sure, headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro provide active noise cancellation (ANC) and a foot rub. But $350? For a headset? You could spend more on them than on a console (or even a graphics card in some cases).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
PS5 Console Cover, Controller and Headset Now Come in Camo
Sony will release a new PS5 color scheme in gray camouflage this fall, according to a PlayStation blog post Tuesday. The collection includes console covers for both disc and digital-only versions of the PlayStation 5, along with a new look for the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless headset. The...
Digital Trends
Leak confirms Intel Raptor Lake may bring huge core increase
The full and official specifications for Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake lineup have just been leaked. We also know more about the accompanying Z790 Raptor Point chipset. This leak shows us Intel Raptor Lake in its entirety, detailing some of the processors and the improvements expected from this generation. We’re seeing huge improvements in core counts and cache sizes across the board.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
Digital Trends
Ryzen 5 7600X vs. Intel Core i5-12600K
Ever since its 2021 launch, the Core i5-12600K has been one of the best CPUs you could buy, thanks to its midrange price and good performance. It dethroned AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, which now retails for almost $100 less to compensate for its lower performance. Ryzen 7000 is on the horizon, though, and the Ryzen 5 7600X could do to the 12600K what the 12600K did to the 5600X.
IGN
Target Has Some Great Deals on 4K TVs Right Now
From the most premium OLED TVs to the simple and easy-to-install 4K sets, or even the ultra-cheap Full HD 1080 TVs, Target has got it all on sale at the moment. If you're looking to complete your set up, or even add another TV to a different part of the home, this could be the perfect sale for you.
CNET
PS5 Update Released With 1440p Resolution
Sony announced a new software update for the Playstation 5 today with a string of features available globally. After launching beta tests in July in select countries, the company rolled out 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, gamelists and more options for the party experience when gaming. If your monitor or...
Digital Trends
Nvidia has an exciting announcement about the RTX 4000 GPUs
If you’ve been awaiting news about the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU lineup, it’s officially time to get excited. Nvidia has just announced that a “special broadcast” will take place on September 20. Contents. “PC enthusiasts, don’t miss the GeForce Beyond special broadcast,” said Nvidia...
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-On: Apple Made Some Major Upgrades
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its brand new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but reserved its biggest changes for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls.
Digital Trends
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $135 cheaper at Walmart
Microsoft’s Surface Pro series of tablets are pretty well-known at this point and are often compared to the iPad Pro in their various iterations, and while it hasn’t always been a hit, they’re still competitive 2-in-1s that cost much less. For example, Surface Pro deals often bring them down to reasonable prices, like this deal from Walmart on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which is going for $900 and a nice $135 discount on its normal $1,035 price.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i review: glass on top, quality underneath
“The Lenovo Slim 9i is fast, incredibly well-built, gorgeous, and sports a spectacular 4K+ OLED display.”. I’d forgive you if you haven’t heard of the Lenovo Slim 9i. Among Lenovo’s many lines and sub-brands of laptops, the name hardly stands out. Contents. You can get a good...
Comments / 0