Glowing ribbon in the sky scientists call STEVE is spotted in northern Michigan

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Oh, that? In the sky? It's just STEVE.

A Michigan-based photographer recently captured a night-time phenomenon that looks like the northern lights, but scientists say was actually STEVE, a cute-sounding acronym for strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, according to an online astronomy news outlet .

Isaac Diener, an atmospheric photographer based on the Keweenaw Peninsula, told Space.com he spotted the atmospheric glow on Monday. The publication said the phenomenon "can be triggered when a stream of solar plasma interacts with Earth's atmosphere and magnetosphere."

STEVE, Space.com said, "may be just the strangest natural phenomenon you can see in the sky."

In 2015 and 2016, sky watchers reported dozens of sightings of a purple ribbon in the sky with a green picket fence structure underneath. By 2018, scientists began officially calling the phenomenon STEVE, according to a NASA report .

The name comes from a children's movie, "Over the Hedge," in which the characters called something they didn't understand "Steve," so they wouldn't be afraid of it, according to various news reports . Steve, the movie characters said, "sounds nice" and was a lot less scary than something without a name.

The name stuck, and scientists then came up the acronym to make it sound more legit.

"STEVE is different than the usual aurora," Elizabeth MacDonald, a space scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said in the NASA report. "In finding these tiny little streaks, we may be learning something fundamentally new in how green auroral light can be produced."

The streaks, NASA said, are "extraordinarily small point-like features within the green picket fence of STEVE."

Researchers also have said the streaks could be "moving points of light" that are "elongated in the images due to blur from the cameras."

However, they added, "there are still a lot of questions to be answered."

STEVE can occur farther away from the poles than an aurora and is more rare, according to Space.com.

And Diener, the publication reported, saw the glow above Eagle Harbor.

Monday was the third consecutive night it appeared.

It's unclear whether STEVE will be visible again this week.

The Meteorological Office, the United Kingdom's national weather service, said Wednesday to expect potential aurora sightings, but at higher latitudes, adding that the "the auroral oval is expected to continue subsiding through the period, with sightings becoming less likely."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Glowing ribbon in the sky scientists call STEVE is spotted in northern Michigan

