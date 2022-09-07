Lacrosse Unlimited opens first Ohio store in Linworth

Lacrosse Unlimited, billed as the world's largest lacrosse equipment supplier with more than 45 locations in 14 states, opened Wednesday at 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. in Linworth.

The store is located in the Linworth Crossing center, next to Junkyard Dogs and a few doors down from Borgata Pizza Café.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited is a leading global retailer of men's and women's customizable lacrosse equipment, apparel and footwear, andclaims to be the largest lacrosse equipment distributor in the world.

The Linworth store is the first Midwest outlet for the chain, which largely operates along the East Coast, from Boston to Washington, D.C.

"Ohio is lacrosse country, which is why we’re so excited to be opening a retail store here," said company founder and CEO Joe DeSimone. "We can’t wait to meet all the fans, teams and coaches that make this sport so much fun. They’re going to love the one-stop nature of our fully stocked store."

An in-store appearance by Ohio State men's lacrosse player Mitch Pehlke is tentatively scheduled for later in September.

Lacrosse Unlimited will compete with several area stores that sell lacrosse gear including The Lax Shop, in Lewis Center.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@TaijuanNichole