Lacrosse Unlimited opens first Ohio store in Linworth

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyYQx_0hlcfclQ00

Lacrosse Unlimited, billed as the world's largest lacrosse equipment supplier with more than 45 locations in 14 states, opened Wednesday at 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. in Linworth.

The store is located in the Linworth Crossing center, next to Junkyard Dogs and a few doors down from Borgata Pizza Café.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Edgewood, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited is a leading global retailer of men's and women's customizable lacrosse equipment, apparel and footwear, andclaims to be the largest lacrosse equipment distributor in the world.

The Linworth store is the first Midwest outlet for the chain, which largely operates along the East Coast, from Boston to Washington, D.C.

"Ohio is lacrosse country, which is why we’re so excited to be opening a retail store here," said company founder and CEO Joe DeSimone. "We can’t wait to meet all the fans, teams and coaches that make this sport so much fun. They’re going to love the one-stop nature of our fully stocked store."

An in-store appearance by Ohio State men's lacrosse player Mitch Pehlke is tentatively scheduled for later in September.

Lacrosse Unlimited will compete with several area stores that sell lacrosse gear including The Lax Shop, in Lewis Center.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@TaijuanNichole

Comments / 0

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford. But it wasn’t so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.
