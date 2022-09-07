ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markey wins re-election as 9th rep., Straus vs. Swift on Nov. 8 for 10th

Incumbent Christopher Markey won a sixth term as the 9th District's state representative over challenger Cameron Costa, tallying 3,314 votes to Costa's 1,176, or 73.8% to 26.2%

In the 10th Bristol District, incumbent Rep. William Straus, first elected in 1993, won the Democratic primary, tallying 3,677 votes, or 76.8%, vs. challenger Richard F. Trapilo of Fairhaven's 1,111 votes, representing 23.2%.

Primary results:Quinn claims victory for 3rd term as district attorney; Heroux claims sheriff's race win

On the Republican side in the Tenth, Jeffrey Gerald Swift prevailed over Robert S. McConnell of Fairhaven, by 52% of the vote to 48%, according to an unofficial tally.

Markey, 54, of Dartmouth, doesn't face any Republican opposition in the state election Nov. 8.

"I just want to say thank you to the people who supported me and I wish Cameron success," Markey said.

He added that the 21-year-old Costa has a lot of ideas and will garner more experience when he completes school shortly.

Costa, a New Bedford resident, is scheduled to receive a master's in business administration at UMass Dartmouth in December.

Local sports:Meet the top 22 high school golfers from the SouthCoast to watch in 2022

The 9th District consists of Dartmouth, and New Bedford's Ward 3, Precincts D, E, F.

Markey's local list of priorities in the new term include the cleanup of Bliss Corner in Dartmouth and addressing traffic problems on Braley Road in New Bedford, which force school buses down side streets and can only worsen with the addition of truck traffic to the expanded recycling firm, Parallel Products, in the New Bedford Business Park.

"We need to figure a solution pretty quickly," he said.

Parallel Products opposition:Protesters take to New Bedford City Hall steps to denounce recycler-expansion deal

Straus will face Swift in Nov. election

Straus, first elected in 1993, said of Tuesday's results, "I've never had a bigger number. It surprised me and I think it also reflected the different way we each approached the campaign and how you campaign."

Going forward against Republic primary winner Jeffrey Swift, he said, "I campaign based on my record of accomplishment, my positive approach and my vision for what can still be accomplished for the district and the region. And that doesn't change whether I'm running in the party primary or the general election."

THE 50:SouthCoast high school football players to watch in fall 2022

Straus has been the chair of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation for 10 years. He has a master's in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School, a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College, and a law degree from Georgetown University.

Straus has said if re-elected his goals include seeing the South Coast Rail project through to completion next year, as well as moving forward on the replacement of the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.

He has said funding is also needed in Fairhaven for upgrading the sewer treatment plant, which also affects Mattapoisett, and he wants to support the sewer treatment project in Marion, as well as the major corridor upgrade on Route 6 through all of the towns.

The 10th District consists of Fairhaven; New Bedford: Ward 3, Precinct A, Ward 4, Precincts D, E; Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester.

Swift in a tight race to the end

Swift, of Mattapoisett, is a chiropractor with offices in Mattapoisett and Dartmouth, and has been in practice for close to 30 years. He currently holds a position as postgraduate faculty at the University of Bridgeport.

Swift noted the vote was close on the Republican side, and official word confirming the results were still unavailable by late Wednesday morning.

He said, "I commend Robert McConnell for his public service. He ran a good campaign. I like the way each one of us just ran on what we believed in and there was really no ad hominem attacks at all. He did a great job. I want to commend him on his professionalism."

McConnell said he thought he was able to get his message across to voters and was proud that his campaign brought "knowledge and awareness." He said as chair of the Fairhaven Republican Committee he will be supporting Swift's candidacy.

Swift said he will be attempting to win over McConnell voters in the state election, as well as Trapilo voters.

Swift has said he's running "to really bring back the concept of a citizen legislator, and the benefit that would provide to the community — with the application of rational decision making, driven by common sense, education and real-life community experiences as opposed to the current professional politics that exists."

He's also said he will work with each community in the district to fulfill the goals outlined in their respective master plans, and would like to increase the opportunity for expanded aquaculture.

