Buffalo, NY

Fox News

Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'

Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
The Associated Press

Nebraska students chant 'Fire Frost' after Ga. Southern win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Georgia Southern’s players sprinted into the south end zone in celebration after the Eagles finished their 45-42 upset of three-touchdown-favorite Nebraska on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the student section was chanting “Fire Frost, Fire Frost, Fire Frost.” Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and after Casey Thompson moved the Huskers into field-goal range, Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard attempt as time ran out. The victory, the Eagles’ first in 13 games against Power Five opponents, came with a $1.423 million guarantee paid by Nebraska. And it happened almost a year to the day that Southern California fired Clay Helton two games into his seventh season. Helton was hired last November to take over a Georgia Southern program that went 3-9 and lost six of its last seven games last season.
LINCOLN, NE
Fox News

Fox News

