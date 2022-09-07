Read full article on original website
Eliza Fletcher: Memphis funeral draws hundreds as slain mother remembered for 'bringing light' to the world
Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for "bringing light to this day and the world." Over 300 mourners were estimated to have attended funeral services held at...
Clay Travis: The people of Memphis are being failed by their leaders, judges, DAs
Clay Travis discusses the massive rise in Memphis murders over the past two years and how the soft-on-crime policies and leadership are to blame for this uptick on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CLAY TRAVIS: It's got to stop, and it's got to stop right now. I got a couple of stats...
Durbin rips Texas Gov. Abbott, says migrant bus arrivals in Chicago are 'cruel and inhumane'
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has joined a growing chorus of state Democrats who are criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of undocumented migrants to Chicago and other major American cities, calling the act "cruel and inhumane." Durbin made the remarks Friday after visiting a Salvation Army shelter in...
Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'
Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
Nebraska students chant 'Fire Frost' after Ga. Southern win
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Georgia Southern’s players sprinted into the south end zone in celebration after the Eagles finished their 45-42 upset of three-touchdown-favorite Nebraska on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the student section was chanting “Fire Frost, Fire Frost, Fire Frost.” Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and after Casey Thompson moved the Huskers into field-goal range, Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard attempt as time ran out. The victory, the Eagles’ first in 13 games against Power Five opponents, came with a $1.423 million guarantee paid by Nebraska. And it happened almost a year to the day that Southern California fired Clay Helton two games into his seventh season. Helton was hired last November to take over a Georgia Southern program that went 3-9 and lost six of its last seven games last season.
