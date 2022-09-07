Mueller: Tomlin's 2022 season likely to be a liberating, pressure-packed ride

(Author’s note: This column is appearing a day late because of a clerical error. We apologize for the inconvenience.)

Now that the great Depth Chart Debate has been put to rest and our short local nightmare is over, it’s time to really get down to business when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cincinnati Bengals are looming a few days down the road, and while in the past a visit to Cincy would have been a welcome sight on the schedule, things are quite different now that Joe Burrow is around.

Much ink has been spilled and breath expended on the following Steelers topics: The quarterbacks, the offensive line, Devin Bush, the quarterbacks, the offensive line, the quarterbacks, the quarterbacks, and finally, the quarterbacks.

There is, however, a subplot that seems to have, at least by my reckoning, somehow flown low under the radar these last several weeks.

What does this year look like for Mike Tomlin, and how does he put his stamp on the team and franchise in the post-Roethlisberger era?

Tomlin has been inextricably linked to Roethlisberger, and for good reason; he came into the league as its youngest head coach, but already had the luxury of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on the roster.

Their careers had a strange sort of inverse relationship; the team’s last Super Bowl win came thanks to Roethlisberger’s gut-check touchdown drive, but that was the capper on what was statistically the second-worst full season of his career. The Steelers only got as far as they did because the defense – Tomlin’s side of the ball even though Dick LeBeau was still around – was spectacular.

As Roethlisberger’s career wore on and he began to put up bigger numbers and take fuller control of the offense, the team occasionally won big, but always faltered in the playoffs, the defense was often the culprit, never more so than against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 (though the Tebow Game, which came with LeBeau still calling the shots, comes close – let us never speak of it again).

One thing was pretty clear about the dynamic; Roethlisberger got the benefit of the doubt from the public, while Tomlin took the blame. I have many theories as to why that was, but we would need an entirely new column for those.

The truth was usually somewhere in the middle. The two highest-profile people in the organization both had their own shortcomings, and were both responsible for the team winning just three playoff games since its last Super Bowl appearance.

Either way, Roethlisberger is gone, off to podcast about craft beer and whatever else he wants to talk about, and Tomlin is left to shepherd the team into a new era.

It won’t be an easy start. Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback, and pretty clearly was always going to be, no matter how much fans and some media – and I include myself in that latter group – wanted to believe that Kenny Pickett could win the job.

Trubisky is far from a sure thing, author of only one really good individual season and no playoff wins in four years with Chicago, and one year modeling a baseball cap on the Bills’ sideline.

Whenever Pickett does take over, the team will be guided by a rookie passer for the first time since Roethlisberger in 2004, and it’s not likely that lightning strikes twice, and Pickett has massive success, at least right away.

Then there’s the offensive line which…you know what? Let’s just move on.

If these Steelers are going to survive, it’s because Tomlin’s defense plays spectacular football week in and week out, and because he is able to work his typical magic when it comes to getting the most out of his players more often than not.

It’s probably liberating for him, on some level, that Roethlisberger is retired. Not because he bears the man any ill will or took for granted his abilities, but because it fully restores his primacy in the organization. When you’ve got a future Hall-of-Famer at quarterback, you’re splitting influence whether you’re Tomlin, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, or anyone else.

With that primacy comes pressure. Will Matt Canada, Tomlin’s choice for offensive coordinator, prove that his offense works? Will Pat Meyer, Tomlin’s offensive line coach, somehow whip his group into presentable shape before they tank the season? Will Tomlin, Brian Flores and Teryl Austin work in harmony when it comes to the defense? Specifically, will Tomlin put his ego aside and give Flores, one of the league’s 12 or so best head coaches, more control over play-calling?

There will be answers to these questions one way or another soon enough. But there’s one thing we already know for sure: With Ben Roethlisberger gone, the glare of the spotlight will be firmly on Mike Tomlin. This team is more his and his alone than it has ever been. Time to see what that looks like.