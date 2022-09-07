Read full article on original website
Jon Rahm’s stunning 62 puts him in contention at PGA Championship
Spain’s Jon Rahm faced an anxious wait to see if his stunning final round of 62 was enough to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth. Rahm started the day six shots off the lead, but carded two eagles and seven birdies to overhaul the early clubhouse leader, Patrick Reed, and set a testing target of 16 under par.
