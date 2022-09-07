ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jon Rahm’s stunning 62 puts him in contention at PGA Championship

Spain’s Jon Rahm faced an anxious wait to see if his stunning final round of 62 was enough to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth. Rahm started the day six shots off the lead, but carded two eagles and seven birdies to overhaul the early clubhouse leader, Patrick Reed, and set a testing target of 16 under par.
GOLF
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy