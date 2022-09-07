PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.

