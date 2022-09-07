Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man charged with murder in Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man has been arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland Wednesday night. Omal was shot in Deering Oaks Park just after 6:30 p.m. and died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center. On Thursday, investigators say they arrested 38-year-old Amin Awies...
Portland police expected to address recent violence at Friday press conference
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are expected to hold a news conference Friday where the department is expected to address a number of recent violent crimes. Over the past week, officers have reported at least five shooting incidents in different parts of the city. Wednesday night, a man was shot...
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
Sanford family missing since July speaks with police
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford family who had been missing since July has recently talked with police. They said they are unharmed and safe. Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen left the Sanford area on June 28 when they told relatives they were going camping. They were last...
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
Maine motorcyclists pay respect to fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Ahead of Sunday's anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, a community in Maine is remembering those lives that were lost. Along with firefighters everywhere who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The Railroad Diner in Lisbon Falls hosted a tribute ceremony and motorcycle ride Saturday...
"We are so heartbroken:" Historic antique shop in Ogunquit destroyed in fire
OGUNQUIT (WGME) - An historic antique shop in Ogunquit was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to Hutchins' Antiques on Route one around 8 a.m. Nine area fire departments battled the blaze that officials say began in the attic of the building. There were no injuries. According...
Portland unveils new artwork at local bus shelters
PORTLAND (WGME) – If you're taking the bus in Portland, you'll likely see some new artwork brightening up the city. Thursday, five new art installations on bus shelters were unveiled. "Creative Portland" says local artists were hired to create public art installations as part of the groups' "Creative Bus...
Portland ALS walk raises thousands for research, advocacy
PORTLAND (WGME) - Hundreds of people gathered in Portland's Payson Park this morning for the annual walk to defeat ALS. The event is organized by the ALS Association, and it happened in-person again this year for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic began. Our own, Gregg Laggerquist was...
Portland restaurant listed as one of best new places to eat in U.S.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A restaurant that opened earlier this year in Portland is off to a great start, recently being named one of the best new places to eat in the country. Regards, a restaurant that serves Maine seafood with a blend of Mexican, Japanese, and Californian cuisine, got a spot in the top 50 in the food magazine Bon Appetit, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Poland Spring withdrawing water request from Hollis
HOLLIS (WGME) - Poland Spring is withdrawing their request to extract more water from an aquifer in Hollis, according to the town's website. The decision comes after the bottling plant had planned to extract 60 million gallons of water, 30 million more than what they had been extracting. Many Hollis...
Severe shortage of ed-techs could move some Portland students to 4-day weeks
PORTLAND (WGME) – A severe shortage of ed-techs in Portland's special education program is forcing the school district to consider a rotating four-day week for some students if the situation gets much worse. The school year started with more than 500 openings for ed-techs throughout Maine. Portland, alone, is...
Topsham eagle scout helps spruce up memorial to twin towers
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Following in his father's footsteps, a Topsham boy is giving back to the community. Colby Porter is an eagle scout. He's been working diligently to enhance the twin towers near Mt. Ararat High School. He says those same towers were built in 2002 by his dad...
Rosemont Market & Bakery partners with Maine students to create art with a message
Creating art with a message. Rosemont Market & Bakery partnered with hundreds of students in Portland to create murals hanging at their Brighton Ave. location. Rosemont says the murals are the latest in a series of five mural projects over seven years. Over 440 students from Rowe Elementary School worked...
You can check out over a dozen lighthouses on Maine Open Lighthouse Day
Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The annual event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the public the opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lighthouses.
USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
Maine has more than 30 female athletic directors for first time
PORTLAND (WGME) – It is the busy season for Maine athletic directors at all levels. For the first time, there are more than 30 female ADs throughout the state. Yarmouth recently named Sarah Holmes as the Clippers’ new AD. She had been an assistant for the past five years. Kelsy Ross has led NYA's athletic department for the past four years, while Gray-New Gloucester's Susan Robbins is in her 25th year working as an AD in Maine.
Sea Dogs ready for playoff chase
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies are playing Game 3 of a six-game series, with the Dogs beginning the night two games up on Somerset in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. The Dogs came back late Wednesday night to pull out a wild 4-2 win. Izzy...
