Wichita Eagle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Kansas next week to campaign for Derek Schmidt
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will come to Olathe next week to campaign for Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the GOP nominee for governor. DeSantis will headline an event hosted by Turning Point Action alongside Schmidt at the Embassy Suites in Olathe on Sept. 18. The rally comes as the Florida Republican...
Kansas firefighters union backed Kobach in 2018. Now it’s endorsing Gov. Laura Kelly
After backing firebrand Republican Kris Kobach for governor in 2018, the Kansas State Council of Firefighters announced Friday that it is endorsing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The endorsement adds to a growing list of labor groups supporting the incumbent’s reelection bid. “I am honored to have the support of...
