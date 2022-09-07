Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
ESPN
Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener
Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
MLS・
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool star on Celtic’s chances in Champions League
Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Celtic’s Champions League chances after the Hoops impressed the former Liverpool star, in the Champions League opener against European Champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. Carragher outlined his thoughts on how he sees Group F panning out and it will...
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
ESPN
Bernd Leno jabs at Arsenal exit: Club 'politics' forced me out
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who joined Fulham this summer, has said he was forced out at the Emirates due to club "politics" rather than performances. Leno served as backup goalkeeper last season after being replaced by Aaron Ramsdale, who joined from Bournemouth, and the German goalkeeper ended his time at Arsenal last month by joining newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
BBC
Analysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
FOX Sports
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
MLS・
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for big Premier League game
MANCHESTER UNITED take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League clash this weekend. The Red Devils defeated a tough Arsenal side 3-1 at Old Trafford last week to make it four wins in a row in the league. Though United were outplayed for large periods of the game, they...
Sportscasting Big 6 Picks: Premier League Matchday 7
The Premier League season continues on as Champions League and Europa League kick-off. Here's what to look for in Matchweek 7. The post Sportscasting Big 6 Picks: Premier League Matchday 7 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
