Clermont County, OH

WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
#Wkrc
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city's north end

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
ELSMERE, KY

