Fox 19
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man after he was caught on camera hitting two dogs with a shovel on Thursday in Woodlawn, according to a Hamilton County affidavit. The affidavit says that Tianthony Wagner, 42, was caught hitting the dogs on Panola Drive, causing one of them to have...
WKRC
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
WKRC
Cincinnati man charged in connection to woman's body found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's remains in Kenton County. Theodore Myers, 53, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies. Remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and...
Fox 19
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
WKRC
CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — At least two people were taken to the hospital by CareFlight following an accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to a news release. >>2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights. Several crews were dispatched to this crash at the...
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
Who killed Georg Ann Reiter? 52 years later, local detectives look for new leads
Late on the night of Sept 8, 1970, two Hamilton women were shot in the back by a person who fired four rounds in a wooded area on Ohio 128 in Fairfield Twp.
Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase
He has been charged with six felonies.
Fox 19
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
WKRC
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
Fox 19
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
WKRC
Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
