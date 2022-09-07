ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Mashed

Here's How Mainelli's Is Doing After Restaurant: Impossible

Italian food is king in Providence, Rhode Island. While Federal Hill is a popular destination for spaghetti and meatballs and veal parmesan lovers, Mainelli's, formerly located on Chalkstone Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, was also once a key player in the Rhode Island Italian dining scene. Alas, the restaurant fell into disrepair, and the food began to suffer. That's what prompted Robert Irvine to visit the Ocean State to film one of the very first episodes of "Restaurant: Impossible," which aired in 2011. According to the Food Network, Irvine had concerns about the food safety and drab interior design at the restaurant, as well as the kitchen staff's ability to properly execute the menu. He decided to shut down the eatery until these issues could be remedied.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
SCITUATE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Tiger Sugar joins Thayer boba scene

A new shop has joined the Thayer Street bubble tea scene: Tiger Sugar. With franchises across the country, Tiger Sugar found a new home at 288 Thayer in June and has found great success since, according to manager Xiang Chen. On opening day, “we had a huge line that went...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanakopita#Food Drink#The Greek Orthodox Church#Greek
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet news and events

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
ACUSHNET, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wgbh.org

Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup

Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup. On Sept. 9, 1972, about 10,000 people descended on the banks of the Blackstone River. Flowing 48 miles south through Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Blackstone at the time was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country — smelly and toxic from raw sewage, industrial chemicals and other debris regularly released into it.
BLACKSTONE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy