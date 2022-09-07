Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Pizza or Seafood? The Best of Both Worlds Can Be Yours at This Providence Restaurant
Now, you can have the best of both worlds at this Providence restaurant. Pizza Marvin on Wickenden Street in Fox Point announced their new collaboration — featuring locally sourced ingredients — that will be available next week, and for a limited monthly appearance moving forward. Marvin on the...
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Here's How Mainelli's Is Doing After Restaurant: Impossible
Italian food is king in Providence, Rhode Island. While Federal Hill is a popular destination for spaghetti and meatballs and veal parmesan lovers, Mainelli's, formerly located on Chalkstone Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, was also once a key player in the Rhode Island Italian dining scene. Alas, the restaurant fell into disrepair, and the food began to suffer. That's what prompted Robert Irvine to visit the Ocean State to film one of the very first episodes of "Restaurant: Impossible," which aired in 2011. According to the Food Network, Irvine had concerns about the food safety and drab interior design at the restaurant, as well as the kitchen staff's ability to properly execute the menu. He decided to shut down the eatery until these issues could be remedied.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
Brown Daily Herald
Tiger Sugar joins Thayer boba scene
A new shop has joined the Thayer Street bubble tea scene: Tiger Sugar. With franchises across the country, Tiger Sugar found a new home at 288 Thayer in June and has found great success since, according to manager Xiang Chen. On opening day, “we had a huge line that went...
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet news and events
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
Local charity event raises money for cancer research
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday. Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
South Kingstown swears in first compassion dog
Leo, a 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, was sworn in as the department's first-ever compassion dog Thursday morning.
wgbh.org
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup. On Sept. 9, 1972, about 10,000 people descended on the banks of the Blackstone River. Flowing 48 miles south through Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Blackstone at the time was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country — smelly and toxic from raw sewage, industrial chemicals and other debris regularly released into it.
NECN
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
