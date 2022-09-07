Italian food is king in Providence, Rhode Island. While Federal Hill is a popular destination for spaghetti and meatballs and veal parmesan lovers, Mainelli's, formerly located on Chalkstone Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, was also once a key player in the Rhode Island Italian dining scene. Alas, the restaurant fell into disrepair, and the food began to suffer. That's what prompted Robert Irvine to visit the Ocean State to film one of the very first episodes of "Restaurant: Impossible," which aired in 2011. According to the Food Network, Irvine had concerns about the food safety and drab interior design at the restaurant, as well as the kitchen staff's ability to properly execute the menu. He decided to shut down the eatery until these issues could be remedied.

