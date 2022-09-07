A blinged-up Brooklyn cleric is calling down the power of heaven—or at least the New York courts system—on two men who have allegedly maligned his holy name in the wake of a mid-sermon robbery caught on livestream in July. In two separate suits, Bishop Lamor Whitehead is seeking at least $20 million each from defendants YouTuber De’Mario Q. Jives and social media personality Larry Reid. The filing against Jives claims the YouTuber took to his channel to tell his 80,000 subscribers that Whitehead was “drug dealing,” and had last month been “wearing the same jewelry that [he] got robbed in.” Reid is accused of slandering Whitehead by writing he “scammed people out of money” and would be “locked up in about three months.” “As a result of [the defendants’] conduct, Plaintiff lost business deals, church members and income,” read Whitehead’s court records, filed Friday, according to the New York Daily News. “[Defendants] are liable to Plaintiff for defamation, libel per se and slander per se.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO