City’s Supportive Housing Remains Out of Reach for Most Applicants, Data Shows
During the most recent fiscal year, just 16 percent of New Yorkers approved by the city for supportive housing were actually placed with an apartment. More than half of the 7,426 eligible applicants during that time were never even referred for an interview, according to data recently published by the city’s Department of Social Services (DSS).
Labor is Latest Sticking Point in Debate Over Bruckner Rezoning
The New York District Council of Carpenters issued a statement opposing the plan, saying they would not receive enough work on 349-unit project proposed for The Bronx. Their stance was counter to several other influential labor leaders who have spoken in favor of the project for the jobs and new housing it will create.
Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx beating of MTA worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A beaten MTA worker showed up in court on Tuesday, hoping to face the man who allegedly attacked him, but for the third time, the suspect was granted permission to not appear in court. The family and colleagues of Anthony Nelson also showed up. They’re frustrated Alexander Wright, 49, did not […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the Bronx
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have gotten bused to Port Authority from Texas since August, and a church on Garrisons Avenue in the Bronx, gave them the food, clothes, and support they need. Janette Ylarraza ran away from Venezuela with her two small kids, Yamelli, 4, and Joshua, 2, to Texas […]
Ex-LI corrections officer pleas guilty to posing as cop to pull women over and prey on them
A New York State corrections officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to impersonating a police officer and pulling over women to prey on them, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.
FBI responds to $112K robbery at Bronx post office, USPS worker pistol-whipped
A masked robber attacked the woman while the male employee was already inside, prompting her to fall to the ground and call for his help.
Amid Inflation and Increased Demand, Human Services Workers Struggle with Burnout
Citywide, workers at nonprofits under contract to provide support and essential services to New Yorkers at a time of unprecedented crisis say they feel overworked, overwhelmed and burnt out. As costs continue to increase around them, many have said their low wages make it difficult to justify staying in the sector, even with a recent pay bump from the city and state.
Opinion: MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plan Must Protect the Livelihood of For-Hire Drivers
“For-hire driving in New York City has historically provided good-paying work and a path to the middle class for a vast minority immigrant worker base. Over the last decade, that work has slowly been chipped away despite the need for rides remaining high.”. Thousands of immigrant New Yorkers will face...
3 members of drug ring admit roles in killing informant, 2 others, authorities say
Three members of a Newark-based drug trafficking organization have admitted their roles in three killings on behalf of the group, including that of a federal informant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Tyquan Daniels, 26, Ali Hill, 29, and Thomas Zimmerman, 26, all of East Orange, pleaded guilty to...
NYPD officer slashed while responding to 'emotionally disturbed' man's Harlem apartment
An officer responding to a man’s NYCHA apartment in Harlem was slashed Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Daily Beast
Glam Pastor Files $20M Suit Against Critics Skeptical of Livestreamed Robbery
A blinged-up Brooklyn cleric is calling down the power of heaven—or at least the New York courts system—on two men who have allegedly maligned his holy name in the wake of a mid-sermon robbery caught on livestream in July. In two separate suits, Bishop Lamor Whitehead is seeking at least $20 million each from defendants YouTuber De’Mario Q. Jives and social media personality Larry Reid. The filing against Jives claims the YouTuber took to his channel to tell his 80,000 subscribers that Whitehead was “drug dealing,” and had last month been “wearing the same jewelry that [he] got robbed in.” Reid is accused of slandering Whitehead by writing he “scammed people out of money” and would be “locked up in about three months.” “As a result of [the defendants’] conduct, Plaintiff lost business deals, church members and income,” read Whitehead’s court records, filed Friday, according to the New York Daily News. “[Defendants] are liable to Plaintiff for defamation, libel per se and slander per se.”
fox5ny.com
Dramatic crime videos become common in NYC
NEW YORK - If you commit a crime in New York City, there's a high probability that it will be caught on camera. The NYPD is releasing disturbing surveillance videos almost every day. But is it having any kind of impact when it comes to catching or deterring criminals?. Who...
Mid-Hudson News Network
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
Man, woman fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in 5th-floor Bronx hallway
Police officers responding to a 911 call found the pair unresponsive just after midnight in a building on Williamsbridge Road at NYCHA’s Pelham Parkway houses in Allerton.
2 sentenced in Brooklyn money laundering scam tied to $5M car sale scam
Two people were sentenced for conspiring to conduct bank fraud linked to a Brooklyn-based money-laundering scheme centered on an online car scam that dupped dozens of unsuspecting buyers of at least $5.3 million, prosecutors said Wednesday.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx
The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
City Limits
