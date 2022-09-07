ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Limits

Labor is Latest Sticking Point in Debate Over Bruckner Rezoning

The New York District Council of Carpenters issued a statement opposing the plan, saying they would not receive enough work on 349-unit project proposed for The Bronx. Their stance was counter to several other influential labor leaders who have spoken in favor of the project for the jobs and new housing it will create.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
PIX11

Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have gotten bused to Port Authority from Texas since August, and a church on Garrisons Avenue in the Bronx, gave them the food, clothes, and support they need. Janette Ylarraza ran away from Venezuela with her two small kids, Yamelli, 4, and Joshua, 2, to Texas […]
BRONX, NY
City Limits

Amid Inflation and Increased Demand, Human Services Workers Struggle with Burnout

Citywide, workers at nonprofits under contract to provide support and essential services to New Yorkers at a time of unprecedented crisis say they feel overworked, overwhelmed and burnt out. As costs continue to increase around them, many have said their low wages make it difficult to justify staying in the sector, even with a recent pay bump from the city and state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Rosenthal
Daily Beast

Glam Pastor Files $20M Suit Against Critics Skeptical of Livestreamed Robbery

A blinged-up Brooklyn cleric is calling down the power of heaven—or at least the New York courts system—on two men who have allegedly maligned his holy name in the wake of a mid-sermon robbery caught on livestream in July. In two separate suits, Bishop Lamor Whitehead is seeking at least $20 million each from defendants YouTuber De’Mario Q. Jives and social media personality Larry Reid. The filing against Jives claims the YouTuber took to his channel to tell his 80,000 subscribers that Whitehead was “drug dealing,” and had last month been “wearing the same jewelry that [he] got robbed in.” Reid is accused of slandering Whitehead by writing he “scammed people out of money” and would be “locked up in about three months.” “As a result of [the defendants’] conduct, Plaintiff lost business deals, church members and income,” read Whitehead’s court records, filed Friday, according to the New York Daily News. “[Defendants] are liable to Plaintiff for defamation, libel per se and slander per se.”
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Dhs#Safe Horizon
fox5ny.com

Dramatic crime videos become common in NYC

NEW YORK - If you commit a crime in New York City, there's a high probability that it will be caught on camera. The NYPD is releasing disturbing surveillance videos almost every day. But is it having any kind of impact when it comes to catching or deterring criminals?. Who...
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
brickunderground.com

Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out

Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News 12

Police: Man wanted for multiple robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD says a man is wanted for robbing at least three banks in three months in the Bronx. Authorities say the man robbed a Capitol One bank on White Plains Road Thursday after he allegedly hit the Chase Bank on Westchester Avenue back in July. He is also accused of a Capitol One bank robbery on Melrose in August.
BRONX, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy