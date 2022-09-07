ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Harmony Hall set to close in October

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xacBB_0hlcdNeD00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Harmony announced that it would be moving its brewing operations to a new production facility because “it simply is not suitable for large scale production.” The brewery and pub on the corner of Stocking Avenue and Bridge Street will be closing in early October. It has not said where the operations will be moving yet.

Harmony’s Eastown location on Lake Drive near Wealthy Street will be hosting many events that used to be at Harmony Hall.

The announcement comes four months after the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved Harmony Hall’s plan to transform a part of its parking lot into a landscaped space for outdoor dining. It was supposed to have a beer garden, space for lawn games and a wood wall with a mural.

In the Wednesday post, the brewery thanked its customers, performers and staff. “We thank you for your continued support as we grow and expand Harmony Brewing Company!” it read.

Harmony will still host ArtPrize pieces from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2. Although it did not provide any details yet, Harmony Hall said it will be hosting “one last big farewell party” soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pub#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Harmony Brewing Company#Artprize#Nexstar Media Inc
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location

A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home. Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy