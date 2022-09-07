ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
News19 WLTX

Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Clayton, NC
Crime & Safety
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, NC
cbs17

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at approximately 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that the person...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Johnston High School#Violent Crime
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday. Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said. Police said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WECT

Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

4-year-old girl shot in the foot in Rocky Mount

Overnight Friday, a 4-year-old girl arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot. The Rocky Mount Emergency 911 Center received a call from UNC Nash Healthcare reporting the injury around midnight. The little girl arrived at the hospital with her mother, according to officials. The incident...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Held In Smithfield Area Burglary

SMITHFIELD – A 22 year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly couple on Turnage Road near Smithfield. The incident was reported around 1:00am Monday, September 5th. The couple was reportedly awakened by the sounds of someone banging on a door, then heard the suspect...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Pellet Gun Fired In Direction Of Students And Parents At Bus Stop, Police Say

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating an incident at a bus stop. Around 8:00am Wednesday, police were dispatched to Bent Branch Loop. Police Chief Greg Tart said officers learned from witnesses that around 7:35am, a vehicle drove by with two young white males inside. Chief Tart said the passenger reportedly fired a “black and orange colored Orbeez type gel ball pellet gun” three times in the direction of parents and children standing at the bus stop. No one was struck by any pellets.
CLAYTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy