1 arrested after threat made against Zebulon school via social media, police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police said Saturday there will be more law enforcement at schools this week after they arrested a man following a threat of violence against a Zebulon school. A social media post, making a threat of violence to a Zebulon school for Monday, was brought...
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison, officials say
Authorities say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners.
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night. On Saturday night at approximately 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that the person...
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally shot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday. Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said. Police said […]
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
Rocky Mount Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating what they believe is a ‘suspicious’ death. On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a possible suicide attempt. Once officers arrived, the...
4-year-old girl shot in the foot in Rocky Mount
Overnight Friday, a 4-year-old girl arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot. The Rocky Mount Emergency 911 Center received a call from UNC Nash Healthcare reporting the injury around midnight. The little girl arrived at the hospital with her mother, according to officials. The incident...
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Man Held In Smithfield Area Burglary
SMITHFIELD – A 22 year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly couple on Turnage Road near Smithfield. The incident was reported around 1:00am Monday, September 5th. The couple was reportedly awakened by the sounds of someone banging on a door, then heard the suspect...
Pellet Gun Fired In Direction Of Students And Parents At Bus Stop, Police Say
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating an incident at a bus stop. Around 8:00am Wednesday, police were dispatched to Bent Branch Loop. Police Chief Greg Tart said officers learned from witnesses that around 7:35am, a vehicle drove by with two young white males inside. Chief Tart said the passenger reportedly fired a “black and orange colored Orbeez type gel ball pellet gun” three times in the direction of parents and children standing at the bus stop. No one was struck by any pellets.
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
Cary mother charged with murdering 2 children had multiple previous reports of neglect
Records obtained by WRAL Investigates reveal Wake County Child Protective Services responded to reports of neglect involving a Cary mom accused of killing her young daughters. Launice Battle, 29, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 2-year-old Trinity and 3-year-old Amora Milbourne. Battle lived...
