Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
KFIL Radio
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
New Rochester Address For Recently Released LEVEL 3 Offender
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is reporting a change of address for a high-risk sex offender living in the community. A Community Notification issued today indicates 47-year-old Kevin Tyrone Williams has moved into a residence in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He moved to that address on September 1.
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Rochester Man Charged With Using a Shotgun in a Carjacking
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Rochester earlier this summer. 50-year-old Calvin Reavers is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge in connection with the June 2 incident. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail without bail.
Trial Starting For Alleged Albert Lea Sniper
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial got underway this week at the Freeborn County Courthouse for an Albert Lea man accused of shooting and wounding an Albert Lea police officer. Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of 22-year-old Devon Weiland. He is facing three counts of first-degree...
Rochester Teens Accused of Using Stolen Gun in Robbery Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly using a stolen firearm to try and commit a robbery in Rochester over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the incident occurred in the 3,000 block of 18th Ave. Southwest around 11 a.m. Monday. A...
South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
Gun-Wielding Suspect Accused of Threatening Olmsted County Deputy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Authorities arrested a motorist for reportedly pointing a gun at another driver in northwest Rochester early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to a report of a man, later identified as 37-year-old Lucas Wiener of Rochester, pointing a firearm at a motorist in the area of West River Rd. and 62nd St. Northwest around midnight Sunday. Schueller said the responding deputy then reported seeing the lights of several squad cars and a high-risk traffic stop involving the vehicle from the emergency call taking place in the area of Broadway Ave. North and 48th St. Northeast.
Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
Appeals Court Upholds Rochester Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction for nearly killing his wife with a hammer. 68-year-old Joseph Kinyanjui unsuccessfully argued that he was denied a fair trial because the judge in the case allowed testimony about his previous abusive behavior toward his wife and other family members. The appeals court did agree that the judge made an error in his instructions to the jury but also ruled that it had no impact on the outcome of the trial.
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
