Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas was limited again on Thursday and appears to be on track to face the Falcons in Week 1. He reportedly looked good in the open portion of Thursday's practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, but barring a setback, Thomas has a good chance to play his first game since 2020.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to extend by deadline
The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson did not come to an agreement on a contract extension, per Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson's camp imposed an arbitrary Friday deadline to get a deal done, so the 2019 MVP will play out this season on the final year of his rookie contract. "We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season," DeCosta said. Jackson and the Ravens will start things off against the New York Jets in Week 1.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 1
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1
BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) "unlikely" to play in Week 1
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is "unlikely" to play in Week 1's game against the New York Jets. Dobbins entered Sunday listed as questionable but is not expected to be active to face the Jets. Dobbins is reportedly unlikely to play but is going to try. Expect a final decision on Dobbins' status to come after warmups. If Dobbins is out, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake are expected to split carries in the Ravens backfield.
numberfire.com
Falcons' Drake London (knee) expected to play in Week 1
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) is expected to suit up for Week 1's game against the New Orleans Saints. London suffered a knee injury in the Falcons' first preseason game this offseason after making an impressive 23-yard catch, and subsequently missed the rest of the preseason while he recovered. It now seems like the team may have been playing things cautiously with the 2022 first-round pick, because he is on track to suit up for the first week of the season.
numberfire.com
Jets: Michael Carter is heartbeat of offense
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is the "heartbeat of our offense," according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Carter will open the season as the Jets' starting running back, ahead of second-round rookie Breece Hall. The two are expected to work in tandem and Hall's role figures to grow as the season progresses, but Carter should see more opportunities at the beginning of the year. Zach Wilson's injury is not considered a downgrade for Carter or the Jets' backfield, as he struggled at times with accuracy on check-downs last year. As a rookie, Carter registered the sixth-most targets per route run (30 percent) among backs who ran at least 100 routes.
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will move to the bench on Sunday with Jerer Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat seventh versus left-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.9...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play in Week 1
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard missed the final week of Green Bay's preseason practices with an ankle injury, and is now trending in the wrong direction for the team's first game of the season. The Packers' receiving corps was already thin with the offseason departure of Davante Adams, and Lazard's injury could leave Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as Aaron Rodgers' top targets in Week 1.
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Lars Nootbaar sitting Saturday night for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Brendan Donovan versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 277 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .221 batting average with a .765...
numberfire.com
Rays' Jonathan Aranda starting at first base Sunday
The Tampa Bay Rays will start Jonathan Aranda at first base for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Aranda will bat eighth and handle first base Sunday while Harold Ramirez catches a breather. Aranda has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 5.2 fantasy points per game this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Seattle's Jesse Winker receives Saturday off
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Winker will take a breather after Sam Haggerty was named Seattle's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 328 batted balls this season, Winker has produced a 7.9% barrel rate and a .346 expected...
numberfire.com
Richie Palacios sitting Saturday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Richie Palacios is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Palacios is being replaced at designated hitter by Steven Kwan versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 117 plate appearances this season, Palacios has a .243 batting average with a .598 OPS,...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 1
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 1
Do you like cake? Of course you do. You have a heart, a soul, and a brilliant mind (you are reading this article after all). When presented with a free piece of cake, any one of us will smile, say thank you, and then wolf it down like a monster – sorry to the gluten- and dairy-free readers. But what if the cake was covered in mashed-up baby food instead of frosting? Well, you didn’t tell me that before I said yes to the cake, Joe, you say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
Comments / 0