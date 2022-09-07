Read full article on original website
Pressure Injury Prediction Tool Lacking for Severe COVID-19 Patients
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Critically ill patients with COVID-19 have a high risk for hospital-acquired pressure injury, with the Braden Scale providing only poor-to-fair predictive discrimination, according to a study recently published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. Jenny Alderden, Ph.D., from the Boise State University School...
Early-Onset HTN, Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Early-Onset Glaucoma
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Age at diagnosis of hypertension (HTN) and type 2 diabetes (DM2) is associated with early-onset primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a study published online Aug. 31 in Clinical Ophthalmology. Jeffrey Wooliscroft, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in...
Calls to suicide prevention lifeline rose 45% after changeover to 988 number
The entire world had to learn how to go remote in 2020. As COVID-19 spread, businesses were either closed or learning how to safely conduct daily operations for employees and patrons. With the help of video conferencing and messaging technologies, many service industries were able to pivot online—including mental health care. To better understand the expansion of remote mental health services and online therapy, Top10.com compiled this analysis with research from across the internet, including SAMHSA, Pew Research Center, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the American Psychological Association, and the American Psychiatric Association.
Novel Bihormonal Artificial Pancreas Beneficial After Pancreatectomy
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery.
CVD Risk Factors ID’d in Individuals With High Fracture Risk
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with high fracture risk, especially those with previous fracture, have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to a study published online July 11 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Marta Pineda-Moncusí, Ph.D., from the University of...
