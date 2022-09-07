ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45S2LO_0hlccatL00

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. in Allentown when she was struck by a vehicle.

Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township

The coroner said Yowakim was pronounced dead around 4:08 p.m. at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem on September 6 due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the crash. Her death has been ruled an accident.

According to WFMZ in Allentown , Yowakim graduated from Dieruff in 2015 and worked at the school as a teacher’s aide.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 610-437-7751.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

kristo njelly
3d ago

school bus drivers are not properly vetted and have questionable records. This should be investigated as vehicular homicide to rule it out

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

12-year-old boy pronounced dead after apparent drowning

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening in Luzerne County after an apparent drowning. Officials said the boy was in a creek in the borough of Plymouth.  Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre ER. Jacobs said an autopsy […]
Daily Voice

Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Allentown, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 80

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East. State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Philly

3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton fire displaces 9, building a ‘complete loss’

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said nine people have been displaced after a fire has made a building a “complete loss.” According to the Hazleton Fire Department, the fire began around 8:43 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of East Broad Street, just two buildings down from Jimmy’s Quick Lunch. Investigators said the building […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

Car lands on its roof in 248 crash

This vehicle landed on its roof after a crash involving several vehicles on Route 248 in Parryville on Friday night. State police at Lehighton responded to the crash.
PARRYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy