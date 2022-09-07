FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning model may help identify COVID-19 patients using voice data, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022, held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. The study was posted on a preprint server online and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO