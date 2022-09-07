Read full article on original website
Related
Pressure Injury Prediction Tool Lacking for Severe COVID-19 Patients
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Critically ill patients with COVID-19 have a high risk for hospital-acquired pressure injury, with the Braden Scale providing only poor-to-fair predictive discrimination, according to a study recently published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. Jenny Alderden, Ph.D., from the Boise State University School...
AI Model May Detect COVID-19 Cases Using Voice Changes
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning model may help identify COVID-19 patients using voice data, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022, held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. The study was posted on a preprint server online and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Novel Bihormonal Artificial Pancreas Beneficial After Pancreatectomy
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery.
CVD Risk Factors ID’d in Individuals With High Fracture Risk
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with high fracture risk, especially those with previous fracture, have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to a study published online July 11 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Marta Pineda-Moncusí, Ph.D., from the University of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early-Onset HTN, Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Early-Onset Glaucoma
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Age at diagnosis of hypertension (HTN) and type 2 diabetes (DM2) is associated with early-onset primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a study published online Aug. 31 in Clinical Ophthalmology. Jeffrey Wooliscroft, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in...
