What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our body - keeping it in check is essential to our health.
COVID-19 and Changes in the Brain
Long-term COVID-19 syndrome is real, although the definition of it is still unclear. Cognitive problems after COVID-19 can persist for six to twelve months. Severe COVID may be associated with long-term cognitive impairments. It has been over two-and-a-half years since COVID-19 was first diagnosed. Research now confirms what patients have...
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
Early-Onset HTN, Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Early-Onset Glaucoma
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Age at diagnosis of hypertension (HTN) and type 2 diabetes (DM2) is associated with early-onset primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a study published online Aug. 31 in Clinical Ophthalmology. Jeffrey Wooliscroft, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in...
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Novel Bihormonal Artificial Pancreas Beneficial After Pancreatectomy
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery.
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
Pressure Injury Prediction Tool Lacking for Severe COVID-19 Patients
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Critically ill patients with COVID-19 have a high risk for hospital-acquired pressure injury, with the Braden Scale providing only poor-to-fair predictive discrimination, according to a study recently published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. Jenny Alderden, Ph.D., from the Boise State University School...
Early Postoperative Microneedling May Improve Surgical Scars
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients receiving early treatment with minimally invasive percutaneous collagen induction of postsurgical scars (microneedling) may have better aesthetic outcomes, according to a study published in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. R. Brannon Claytor, M.D., from Claytor/Noone Plastic Surgery in...
Blood type may have a role in the risk of having a stroke before age 60
A new meta-analysis conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine suggests that blood type may have a role in the risk of stroke at an early age, according to a press release published by the institution. The study employed all known information from genetic studies on...
AI Model May Detect COVID-19 Cases Using Voice Changes
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A deep learning model may help identify COVID-19 patients using voice data, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022, held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. The study was posted on a preprint server online and has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
CVD Risk Factors ID’d in Individuals With High Fracture Risk
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with high fracture risk, especially those with previous fracture, have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to a study published online July 11 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Marta Pineda-Moncusí, Ph.D., from the University of...
Stricter blood sugar control in gestational diabetes leads to better outcomes for babies
Lowering the target blood sugar level for mothers with gestational diabetes did not reduce the risk of large babies, a new study finds, but it did reduce the risk of death or injury to the baby during birth. Caroline Crowther of the University of Auckland, New Zealand, and colleagues report these findings on September 8th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
The Affect Diabetes Has On Your Body
Diabetes is becoming more prevalent across the world. Learn how the disease affects your body, and how to keep its potential effects to a minimum.
