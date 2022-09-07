ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loving County, TX

cbs7.com

How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Brand New Murphy Express NOW Open At This Odessa Intersection

There is a new convenience store ready to roll here in the Permian Basin and it's at one of the most expanding intersections in Odessa. The newest Murphy Express USA convenience store opened today Wednesday, September 7th at around 1pm. This store is located at the intersection of Faudree and Highway 191. It's no secret that this intersection has been the sight of much growth in the past 2 to 3 years. And, with this new Murphy USA, the intersection continues to be one of the busiest with growth. This Murphy USA is located on the Southeast portion of the Faudree and Highway 191 intersection just south of Highway 191.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver walks away from big rig crash in Coahoma

COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Tuesday, September 6th, an out of control big rig busted through the railing on I-20 and headed straight towards the Station Barber Company in Coahoma. “I heard two loud thumps, and then the building shake a little bit, and from my perspective, I thought the lord was coming,” said master […]
COAHOMA, TX
NewsWest 9

One person found dead following fire in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motor home fire in Ector County. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Conger Road at around 2:43 a.m. Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but located a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring man arrested following deadly shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An afternoon shooting in Big Spring has led to the death of a 63-year-old man. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Big Spring Police Department and Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, […]
BIG SPRING, TX

