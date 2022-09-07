Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
abc57.com
Indiana abortion ban challenged under religious freedom law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents of Indiana's ban on abortions have filed a lawsuit arguing that it would violate the state's religious freedom law that Republicans enacted seven years ago. The new lawsuit filed Thursday follows another filed last week also challenging the abortion ban that's set to take effect...
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
abc57.com
Pokagon State Park to host Indiana Master Naturalist workshop
ANGOLA, Ind. -- Pokagon State Park and the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a workshop for Indiana Master Naturalists and those interested in joining the program on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the park to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of IMN. Sign in will be at...
