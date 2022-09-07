‘I couldn’t believe it!’ Falls Church man wins $200,000 from Virginia Lottery scratch-off

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — A Falls Church man who stopped for gas on Arlington Boulevard decided to pick up a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket — which yielded an exciting surprise.

According to Virginia Lottery’s website , Jose Rolando Gramajo Rodas had stopped for gas at the 7-Eleven on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church when he decided to buy a 50X the Money scratcher.

When Rodas began to scratch the ticket, he thought he had won $20,000 and got excited. Further scratching revealed that the prize was actually $200,000.

“I couldn’t believe it!” said Rodas.

The 50X the Money scratcher has prizes ranging from $20 to $3 million. According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning $3 million top prize are one in 1,836,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.