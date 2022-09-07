Hamilton hosting second annual 'Hawkeye Hometown Tailgate' on Sept. 16

FILLMORE TWP. — Hamilton Community Schools and Cultivate Church are holding a second annual “Hawkeye Hometown Tailgate” later this month to bring the community together.

The free event will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at both Hamilton Middle School — 4845 136th Ave. — and Cultivate Community Church — 4872 136th Ave.

The event is “designed to reconnect Hamilton residents with their neighbors to reignite the sense of community in the area,” the district said.

“The Hawkeye Hometown Tailgate is our community's celebration of the beginning of a new school year by bringing everyone together to rally around the school and students of Hamilton,” said Hamilton Superintendent Bradford Lusk in a statement. “The Hawkeye Hometown Tailgate is not only a great event for the school district, but (it's) a celebration of the entire community and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Hawkeye Hometown Tailgate will feature free food, rally towels, bounce houses, street performers, face painting, a car and tractor show, a petting zoo, pictures with mascot Hawkeye and performances from the high school band and choir.

The event will lead into a home varsity football game between Hamilton and Coopersville. The Hawkeyes are off to a 2-0 start and will face Holland Christian on Friday, Sept. 9, prior to the Coopersville matchup.

More than 2,500 community members attended the inaugural event last fall and the district expects more to attend this year.