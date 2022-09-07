ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Saturday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia sitting for Tampa Bay Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not put Francisco Mejia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Mejia will sit out Sunday's game while Christian Bethancourt starts at catcher and bats sixth against the Yankees. Mejia has batted .258 with a .679 OPS through 259 plate appearances...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias is being replaced at second base by Kolten Wong versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .223 batting average with a .714 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday night

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Cavan Biggio versus Rangers starter Kohei Arihara. In 337 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .207 batting average with a .572 OPS, 3...
MLB
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Dean Kremer
numberfire.com

Arizona's Wilmer Difo takes over second base on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Difo is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Difo will man second base after Ketel Marte was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, Jake McCarthy was positioned in left field, and Corbin Carroll was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Difo to score...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oblique#Injured List#The Orioles#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will move to the bench on Sunday with Jerer Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat seventh versus left-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Gunnar Henderson sitting for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Henderson will move to the bench on Sunday with Rougned Odor starting at second base. Odor will bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez starting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rays' Jonathan Aranda starting at first base Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Jonathan Aranda at first base for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Aranda will bat eighth and handle first base Sunday while Harold Ramirez catches a breather. Aranda has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 5.2 fantasy points per game this...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rays leave Harold Ramirez off Sunday lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Harold Ramirez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Ramirez will take the afternoon off Sunday while Jonathan Aranda starts at first base and hits eighth. Our models have Ramirez making 64 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

