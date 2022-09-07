Warning: This article contains spoilers about Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) won big, then lost big in the Partner Track season finale. After betraying Zi-Xin 'Z' Min (Desmond Chiam) by closing the SunCorp deal and leaving her firm because of its mistreatment of employees of color, Ingrid begins the season finale at her lowest point. The only thing working is her loving relationship with Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood). To remedy what she did to Z, Ingrid puts an ambitious and risky plan in place to get Ted Lassiter (Fredric Lehne) out of the way to leave the lane open for Z and his work in green energy. With help from allies and her friends, Ingrid pulls it off, which pisses off Marty (Matthew Rauch). In the end, Z brings Ingrid back into the fold at the firm by telling Marty he will only retain the firm if Ingrid is working on his account, and Ingrid demands the firm diversify.

