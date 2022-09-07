Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Hacks stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder & Co. perform a live script read of the season 2 finale
Hannah Einbinder didn't know that Jean Smart's Deborah Vance was going to be letting go of her character, Ava, in the season 2 finale of Hacks until she got the script. Her initial thought went beyond concern for the characters. "She was upset," Smart reveals — nodding her head toward...
‘Loki’: Ke Huy Quan Joins Season 2 Of Marvel Series
Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki. The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series. The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but he didn’t disclose character details. Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More The superhero series was renewed last year and earlier this year Deadline revealed that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead had come on board to direct the majority of the Tom Hiddleston-fronted series. Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent...
ComicBook
Superman Soars Into a New Era in Landmark Action Comics #1050
DC is preparing for a new era of Superman comics with the release of the oversized Action Comics #1050. Clark Kent and his son, Jon Kent, have been on separate adventures, with Clark in space while Jon carries the Man of Steel banner on Earth. They've faced Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, and now will deal with longtime nemesis Lex Luthor in Action Comics #1050 on December 27th. The oversized special includes the creative talents of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mike Perkins, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, and Joshua Williamson and Nick Dragotta.
The Masked Singer executive producer explains major format changes for season 8
Big changes are in store when The Masked Singer returns for its eighth season later this month. In a first for the series, the new season will introduce what's being called a "King and Queen of The Masked Singer"-style competition with sudden eliminations and double unmaskings in every episode. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio, EP Detail Season 5 Finale's Major Karate Kid Throwback — Watch Video
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5 finale of Cobra Kai. It’s been a long two seasons with Terry Silver back in the Cobra Kai mix, but the madman’s threat to society has finally come to an end. In the karate drama’s Season 5 finale, a drunken Johnny, Mike and Chozen take the fight to Silver’s doorstep, but their trespassing does not go well for them. With a little help from Stingray — and the kids, who break into the Cobra Kai flagship to download incriminating evidence from the dojo’s server — Daniel finally takes on the man with the...
Kung Fu stunt coordinator and star on Nicky Shen's fighting style and new character Bo
Kung Fu delivers high-octane action on a weekly basis. At its core, Kung Fu is the story of Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she comes back home to California to avenge her shifu and reunite with her family, which is the heart of Kung Fu's winning combo of action and story. "We always start with a couple of meetings that get into the tone, feel, structure of the scene and the story we are trying to tell," student coordinator Andrew Chin says of the process of designing fight scenes. From there, there are a lot of factors to take into account.
Bruce forces Jen to Hulk out using Stark technology in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sneak peek
When it comes to mastering her new She-Hulk powers, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has the perfect mentor in her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — or at least she thinks she does at first on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The premiere of Disney+'s new half-hour legal comedy tells the...
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson asked to play Morpheus in early Sandman film adaptation
It's no secret that an on-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series The Sandman has been a pipe dream for quite some time. Discussions surrounding a potential adaptation of the sleeper hit fantasy series have swirled since the early '90s. At one point, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as the titular Lord of Dreams back in 2016 before that, too, fizzled out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Partner Track boss breaks down that big finale betrayal and Ingrid's new normal
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) won big, then lost big in the Partner Track season finale. After betraying Zi-Xin 'Z' Min (Desmond Chiam) by closing the SunCorp deal and leaving her firm because of its mistreatment of employees of color, Ingrid begins the season finale at her lowest point. The only thing working is her loving relationship with Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood). To remedy what she did to Z, Ingrid puts an ambitious and risky plan in place to get Ted Lassiter (Fredric Lehne) out of the way to leave the lane open for Z and his work in green energy. With help from allies and her friends, Ingrid pulls it off, which pisses off Marty (Matthew Rauch). In the end, Z brings Ingrid back into the fold at the firm by telling Marty he will only retain the firm if Ingrid is working on his account, and Ingrid demands the firm diversify.
Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer
You should see her in a crown ... Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.
Johnny and Chozen team up for a beatdown in Cobra Kai season 5 trailer
"I'm not a sensei anymore." Things aren't looking too good for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) when Cobra Kai returns for season 5 on Friday, Sept. 9. Netflix just dropped the latest trailer for the Karate Kid spin-off, and not only is the founder of Eagle Fang Karate no longer leading a dojo, his apparent new career as a ride share driver is off to a low-rated start. ("One star? 'Because the car smelled like beer.' That's because there is beer, a--hole!")
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn on those Kim-Jimmy scenes — and Kim's final fate — in the series finale
In the final season of Better Call Saul, Kim Wexler ( ) lived to tell. And as a result, she might now be able to live with herself. In the penultimate episode, she confessed her crimes to the Albuquerque DA — and to Howard's wife Cheryl (save for that one tiny detail about her knowing that Jimmy was alive and in hiding). And then in the series finale of the Breaking Bad prequel on Monday, Kim continued her journey of contrition, of betterment, and of healing, with Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk) surprising her on the path.
The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett, who's up and down in the Emmys race, and more in EW's The Awardist
The White Lotus supporting superstar Murray Bartlett. Murray Bartlett hit the jackpot with his role in HBO's The White Lotus, a searing satire of white privilege and entitlement from creator Mike White. As resort manager Armond, Bartlett was at once in control and falling apart, a man struggling to maintain his sobriety in the midst of bullying over a mistake he couldn't bring himself to admit. What came next made Armond one of the year's most talked about...and Bartlett a breakout star. By Gerrad Hall.
Beverly Hills, 90210 stars honor Joe E. Tata, Peach Pit owner Nat
The Peach Pit may be shuttered, but the social media tributes poured in for Joe E. Tata, who played the diner owner, Nat Bussichio, on the former FOX drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Tata died at the age of 85 on Aug. 24 after a battle with Alzheimer's. "Today we lost...
Big Brother season 24 players reveal their biggest Zingbot insult fears
There are certain milestones every reality competition contestant wants to make. On Survivor, it might be the merge or — before COVID — the Loved Ones visit. On Big Brother, making the jury is a biggie. As is getting to compete in the Otev Veto competition, because who doesn't like to get sprayed by poop or vomit from a large talking animal?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalized after cardiac incident, 'doing fine now'
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon is recovering after a medical scare. According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor "is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident." The message clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.
Only Murders in the Building season 2 killer reveals costars didn't know secret twist while filming
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. You can't say Poppy White (Adina Verson) isn't committed to her job on Only Murders in the Building. But in season 2, the aspiring podcast host/assistant to Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) went a step too far by committing the very murder that their podcast was investigating.
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
Entertainment Weekly
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0