ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee plays pivotal role in defending our nation and deserves more federal funding | Opinion

By Tom Freeman
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Tennessee is nationally respected for its patriotic citizens and is the home to a large military and veteran population and their dependents. Yet our federal funding ranks just 47th in the nation.

Tom Freeman

Guest Columnist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Quwfh_0hlcbNZn00
  • Tom Freeman is a Veteran of the USAF & Guard.

Just this week the Senate and Congress passed its National Defense Authorization Act. Senate and Congressional members hope to spend between $839 and $ 846 billion dollars to defend our nation.

No question this is a great deal of money. In fact it’s the most spent by any other nation. Defense spending is a massive benefit for many states. In 2020 states such as Texas saw $83 billion spent in its state, Virginia $64 billion, and California received some $ 61 billion.

Tennessee saw $ 3.4 billion spent. This was half of one percent of the Defense Department budget in 2020. Of those funds 38% went to payroll of military and civilian team members and 68% went to defense contracts.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Department of Defense can do better by Tennessee

States near or bordering the Volunteer state such as Georgia received $15.8 billion, Alabama $ 14.8 billion, and Kentucky got $ 12.6 billion and our friends in Kansas received about the same spending as Tennessee .

Defense spending pays for our military bases across Tennessee, our National Guard, our Active & Reserve team members, and defense contractors who provide goods and services to those bases and installations.

Tennessee is nationally respected for its patriotic citizens and is the home to a large military and veteran population and their dependents. Yet our federal funding ranks just 47th in the nation. We received just $497 per resident in 2020 Department of Defense dollars.

The Defense Department can do better when it comes to the Volunteer state. Tennessee plays a vital role in defending our nation. Research and development, manufacturing, and investing in our military installations, more services from our talented workforce and businesses, all could mean a larger slice of the NDAA for our state , military & civilian workforces, and defense contractors.

Even our College and High School Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) programs also received funding from the Defense Budget.

Tennessee has earned a name for itself as “ The Volunteer State.” Tennesseans step up and serve. The Department of Defense draws on its military recruitment heavily in our state.

Let’s see if the next National Defense Authorization Act will mean more investment in Tennessee. We have earned it.

Tom Freeman is a Veteran of the USAF & Guard. As defense commissioner in California he worked to keep military bases open and increase defense spending in the Golden State. He served on the Governors Military Council representing CA 8 District Congressman COL. Paul Cook. He resides in Williamson County and is co-founder of Honor Our Veterans.

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.

Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
newstalk941.com

Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign

Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contracts#Usaf Guard#Senate#Congressional#The Defense Department#Department Of Defense#National Guard#Active Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
wvlt.tv

Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy