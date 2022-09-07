ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa shaves his signature long hair, shows new look: ‘To new beginnings’

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Jason Momoa is changing things up. The Hollywood star decided to make a drastic change, chopping off his signature long hair for a good cause, rocking a buzz cut and surprising his followers during his most recent Instagram Live.

The 43-year-old actor had a hard time at first. “Oh man,” he said while getting the haircut. “I’ve never even felt the wind right there.”

And while Momoa looks good with probably any hairstyle, the star revealed to the viewers why he decided to undergo the dramatic transformation. “Shaving off the hair,” he began to explain, “Doing it for single-use plastics. I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that s–t.”

“S–t goes into our land, goes into our ocean,” the actor said. “The things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So, please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me.“

Momoa encouraged his fans and followers to stop the use of plastic bottles and urged them to use different options, such as canteens or aluminum bottles. “Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans.”

“We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas,” he declared. “Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.”

