Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Worked So Hard' to 'Forgive' Her Dad for Differing Political Views
"The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said of her Kentucky family members' different points of view Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to set aside political differences. The 32-year-old Hunger Games alum got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election. "I just...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’
Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
The View’s Sunny Hostin fights with Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines off camera during commercial break
THE VIEW star Sunny Hostin fought with both Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines off camera during commercial breaks. Sunny, 53, argued with co-hosts Whoopi, 66, and Sara, 44, on the September 8 episode of The View during Hot Topics. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal from an eyewitness that the...
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3. “He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the...
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Jennifer Lawrence says a line in 30 Rock changed her mind about being a Republican
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she always thought herself to be a Republican until an episode of 30 Rock she watched as a teenager changed her perception.The Hunger Games actor revealed in 2020 that she voted for Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election when he ran – and lost – against Democrat Barack Obama.In Vogue’s October cover story, Lawrence recalled watching 30 Rock at home when she was 16, during which Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey) uttered a line that struck a chord with her: “I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should...
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
‘End of the Road’ Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix Thriller
When you’re bringing together two outsized personalities like Queen Latifah and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges for a family car trip deep into redneck territory, the least you could try to do is make it a little funny. But the Netflix feature End of the Road plays things more or less straight, eschewing comedy for a run-of-the-mill thriller that winds up being neither original nor particularly thrilling. Directed by TV veteran Millicent Shelton (30 Rock, Black-ish, Jessica Jones and many other shows), the feature heads to familiar places despite focusing on a Black family caught in a dangerous white world of drugs, guns,...
‘On the Come Up’ Review: Sanaa Lathan Spins a YA Rap Fairy Tale
It’s fitting that Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan is making her feature directorial debut with a drama about the power of legacy. The veteran performer is the child of both another actress (Eleanor McCoy) and another filmmaker (Stan Lathan). She is likely well-acquainted with the pressures and pleasures of having great things expected of her because of her name and lineage. She doesn’t need to worry, because Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas, “On the Come Up” follows a rising rap star intent on making a name for herself while honoring her late father. “On the Come Up”...
