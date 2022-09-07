ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS Boston

Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1

BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days --  and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Hired as WWE Exec

Former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle was tapped as WWE’s executive VP of talent, the wrestling promotion announced on Thursday. Ventrelle departed the Raiders abruptly in May after 18 years with the organization. He said in a statement to Front Office Sports at the time that he was “fired in retaliation for raising” hostile workplace concerns.
WWE
Front Office Sports

These Are The Most Expensive NFL Week 1 Tickets

NFL Week 1 kicks off Thursday night, and several of the most intriguing matchups are the hottest tickets on the secondary market, per a leading ticket marketplace. According to data provided to Front Office Sports, Sunday night’s matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers is the most expensive ticket on Vivid Seats, garnering an average ticket price of $411.
NFL
Front Office Sports

WNBA Finals Opener Pitted Against First NFL Sunday

The WNBA has enjoyed another viewership upswing this postseason, the most-viewed playoffs since 2002. But that trend now faces a big challenge: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on ABC goes head-to-head Sunday against Week 1 of the NFL regular season — one of up to three times the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun could compete for eyeballs against the behemoth that is The Shield.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

