Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1
BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
It’s raining cats and dogs at Soldier Field ahead of Chicago Bears season opener vs San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos may have been excited to kick on the newly-installed Bermuda grass at Soldier Field stadium,
Tyler Allgeier won’t be playing in his first NFL game Sunday. Here’s why
The former BYU running back was listed as inactive for the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Hired as WWE Exec
Former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle was tapped as WWE’s executive VP of talent, the wrestling promotion announced on Thursday. Ventrelle departed the Raiders abruptly in May after 18 years with the organization. He said in a statement to Front Office Sports at the time that he was “fired in retaliation for raising” hostile workplace concerns.
Pat McAfee Becomes Full-Time Member of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
The roundtable at ESPN’s College GameDay has landed a new full-time member: Pat McAfee. The former player and sports personality will begin his tenure on the show on Saturday, where Alabama will face off against Texas in Austin. The news was first reported by The New York Post, but...
These Are The Most Expensive NFL Week 1 Tickets
NFL Week 1 kicks off Thursday night, and several of the most intriguing matchups are the hottest tickets on the secondary market, per a leading ticket marketplace. According to data provided to Front Office Sports, Sunday night’s matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers is the most expensive ticket on Vivid Seats, garnering an average ticket price of $411.
WNBA Finals Opener Pitted Against First NFL Sunday
The WNBA has enjoyed another viewership upswing this postseason, the most-viewed playoffs since 2002. But that trend now faces a big challenge: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on ABC goes head-to-head Sunday against Week 1 of the NFL regular season — one of up to three times the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun could compete for eyeballs against the behemoth that is The Shield.
