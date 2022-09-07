Effective: 2022-09-11 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week is expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage, inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent farmland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet (5.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Sunday was 19.5 feet (5.9 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 20.1 feet (6.1 meters) early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Sun Mon Tue Wed Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 19.5 Sun 7am 19.6 20.0 20.1 20.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Sun Mon Tue Wed Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.9 Sun 7am 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.1

